IOWA PICKS UP CRUCIAL POINT IN 2-1 OVERTIME LOSS AT TEXAS

CEDAR PARK, Texas – The Iowa Wild and Texas Stars each entered Friday night time’s sport wanting no less than one level within the standings, which each and every crew secured in a 2-1 additional time win via the Stars. Iowa narrowed its “magic number” to 2 issues getting into the season’s ultimate day and will seal the second one playoff berth in franchise historical past with a win Sunday at Texas.

Oskari Laaksonen scored first for Texas with a one-timer from the left circle over the glove of Zane McIntyre (26 saves) 8:51 into the sport.

The Stars carried the 1-0 lead into the primary intermission. Iowa led 12-10 in photographs after 20 mins.

Adam Beckman and the Wild answered 2:18 into the second one duration. Sammy Walker sprung Beckman with a protracted outlet move, who snapped a shot previous the blocker of Matt Murray (29 saves) to tie the sport at 1-1.

The groups completed the center body tied at 1-1. Texas outshot Iowa 19-18 thru two sessions.

McIntyre got here up with a stellar save with below 13 mins to play within the sport to keep the tie and assist power additional time. Riley Tufte streaked in on a breakaway after a couple of Iowa defensemen collided at middle ice, however McIntyre stretched out his proper pad and stored the puck from crossing the purpose line.

Curtis McKenzie secured the additional level for the Stars 2:59 into additional time with a wrister from the top slot off the frenzy.

Iowa outshot Texas 30-28. The Wild went 0-for-3 at the energy play whilst the Stars have been 0-for-2 with the person benefit.

Iowa wraps up the common season with a rematch with Texas at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Sunday at 5 p.m.

