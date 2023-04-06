Harassment bill clears Colorado Senate committee hurdle | Colorado

(The Center Square) – A bill that may replace the definition of place of job harassment was once authorized Wednesday night time via the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 23-172, titled the Protecting Opportunities and Workers’ Rights Act, would take away the “severe or pervasive” usual used to ascertain harassment. Part of the brand new definition additionally contains: “whether the conduct would be offensive to a reasonable person in the same actual or perceived protected class or who shares the same or similar characteristics as the individual subjected to the conduct must be determined by a review of the totality of the circumstances…”

Business teams just like the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business testified against SB 23-172, whilst lawyers representing more than a few organizations testified in want of the bill.

Those who hostile the law stated it would build up litigation prices for companies within the state.

“We want to discourage harassment in the workplace but we do need a law that does accomplish those goals and not create expensive lawsuits for all parties,” stated Colorado Chamber President & CEO Loren Furman.

Backers of the law argued the purpose of the bill is to “modernize” the language round harassment within the place of job.

“No Coloradan should face harassment or discrimination at the workplace, yet our state still lacks adequate policies to protect our workers and hold bad actors accountable,” Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, one of the vital bill’s sponsors, stated in a written observation. “This bill will take an important step forward in deterring bad behavior and better supporting survivors.”

“By improving accountability measures and enhancing equity in the workplace, we will ensure that every Colorado worker can feel safe and secure on the job,” she added.

The bill was once handed via the committee in a 3-2 vote and referred to the Appropriations Committee.