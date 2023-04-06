Pasco County scallop season extended from 10 to 37 days

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The scallop season in Pasco County is extended to 37 days this 12 months as a substitute of 10 on an ordeal foundation, in accordance to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC mentioned the changed season for the harvest of bay scallops used to be achieved in partnership with Pasco County.

“Extending the season will increase the economic benefits from this popular recreational fishery to local communities in the region,” mentioned Jessica McCawley, Division of Marine Fisheries Management Director. “We will continue these efforts by exploring long-term season options for future years via the formal rulemaking process.”

Key issues:

Pasco zone contains all Florida water south of the Pasco-Hernando county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse Approximately 0.37 miles south of the Pasco-Pinellas county line

Scallops is also gathered through hand or with a touchdown or dip web

Daily bag prohibit is 2 gallons of complete bay scallops within the shell Or one pint of shucked bay scallop meat in step with particular person No greater than 10 gallons of complete bay scallops at the shell or half-gallon (4 pints) shucked scallop meat in step with vessel

There isn’t any industrial harvest allowed for bay scallops in Florida.

For information on bay scallop regulations, seek advice from MyFWC.com/Marine and click on on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” beneath the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.