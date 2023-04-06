Thursday, April 6, 2023
Texas

PHOTOS: Viewers share images from storms moving through Central Texas

By accuratenewsinfo
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Storms started moving through Central Texas Wednesday night time and are anticipated to proceed through Friday.

KXAN audience shared a few of their pictures from the elements match, which integrated hail and flashes of lightning.

As of Thursday, the KXAN First Warning Weather group forecasted maximum would get between 1″-3″ of rain by the point the methods transfer through early Saturday, even though some spots in our jap counties may get between 3-5″ rain.

Send KXAN your pictures through [email protected]

