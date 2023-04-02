Graham Potter’s worst moments as Chelsea manager

Hopes have been prime for Graham Potter when he first took price of Chelsea again in September 2022.
The ex-Brighton boss earned himself a long-term deal on the membership, and regarded set to guide the Blues right into a vibrant long run below Todd Boehly’s new possession.
And then all of it went flawed.
After a string of deficient effects, Potter has now been sacked through Chelsea after simply over six months in price.
Here’s the worst moments of his time at Stamford Bridge.
The defeat that ended in Graham Potter shedding his process.
Chelsea regarded devoid of any attacking prowess at Stamford Bridge and have been deservedly, and punctiliously, crushed through Aston Villa.
It was once a efficiency that sapped all optimism round Potter’s talent to get a song out of this Chelsea workforce out of the fanbase.
Yep, a 1-0 defeat to the workforce who’ve been on the foot of the Premier League desk for 99% of the season in entrance of your individual fanatics.
It was once as dangerous as it sounds.
When a Chelsea workforce cannot even beat Tottenham – a workforce the Blues have misplaced to only 5 occasions within the Premier League ever – you realize issues don’t seem to be moderately proper.
The Blues have been horrible at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the finish of February, managing an xG of 0.4 within the defeat.
Having left Brighton for supposedly larger and higher issues, Potter’s first sport again on the Amex Stadium was once now not a just right one for him.
His new workforce have been smartly crushed through the highly-flying Brighton, now controlled through Roberto De Zerbi, on the Amex Stadium, with two of his new gamers scoring personal targets within the sport simply so as to add salt to the wound.
That defeat to Brighton sparked an enormous downturn in shape for Potter’s aspect, as Chelsea would move directly to lose their subsequent 4 in their subsequent video games in all competitions.
Those losses would come at then palms of Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle and Aston Villa as the Blues would slip down the desk into the mid-table mediocrity they have been caught in ever since.