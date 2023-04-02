Is Governor Abbott running for president? Hoax campaign filed on his behalf

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A federal campaign committee filed on Saturday titled ‘Greg Abbott Presidential Campaign’ was once no longer created on behalf of the third-term Texas governor, a spokesperson with Abbott’s place of business advised Nexstar Sunday.

The campaign committee was once filed with the Federal Election Commission on Saturday, which additionally took place to be April Fool’s Day.





Renae Eze, communications director for the governor, showed to Nexstar by the use of textual content that it was once no longer filed via Abbott’s campaign. When requested to verify or deny the campaign committee’s legitimacy, Eze stated, “It’s not us,” in a textual content to Nexstar.

The submitting lists ‘Greg Wayne Abbott’ because the candidate for the campaign committee, which is the Texas governor’s actual complete identify. It’s value noting that all over the closing gubernatorial number one race in 2022, Abbott confronted opposition from a person named Rick Perry, who was once no longer the similar particular person as Gov. Rick Perry, who preceded Abbott as Texas’ best chief.

Saturday’s submitting lists a person via the identify of John Grayson Dyer because the campaign’s custodian of data and treasurer. Nexstar may no longer in finding someone with this identify who had ties to Gov. Abbott’s place of business and campaign. Dave Carney, Abbott’s leader strategist, stated in an electronic mail to Nexstar he has “never heard of the guy,” when requested if there have been any ties between Dyer and Abbott’s international.

A host indexed for Dyer on the FEC submitting lines again to an Arby’s rapid meals eating place in Grand Prairie.

In the FEC’s candidate information, it has an instance of the Candidate Registration form. At the ground of the shape, it obviously lists {that a} false submission is a contravention of federal elections legislation, pronouncing, “NOTE: Submission of false, erroneous, or incomplete information may subject the person signing this Statement to penalties of 52 U.S.C. §30109.”

The 2024 Republican box

It comes because the 2024 presidential race is heating amongst Republican hopefuls. So a long way, 3 GOP applicants have made up our minds to problem former President Donald Trump, who introduced he would once more search a second-term closing November.

But the previous president’s remarkable indictment will most likely widen the sector of Republican hopefuls, positioning themselves as conservative possible choices because the Trump faces mounting criminal battles.

Donald Trump indicted; anticipated to give up early subsequent week



On Sunday, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he would search the country’s absolute best place of business in hopes of providing the GOP an alternate candidate to the embattled former president. Hutchinson had stated the “worst scenario” for his birthday party can be any other Trump presidential nomination.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is also running, branding herself as “anti-woke” and a “badass woman” and a part of a brand new era of Republicans. Haley has been much less fast to criticize the previous president, as probably the most few Cabinet officers who departed the Trump management, and her place as Ambassador to the United Nations, with little turmoil or scandal.

A 3rd candidate, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, may be positioning himself as an anti-woke conservative who can function an “outsider” selection to Republican electorate.

Will Gov. Abbott run for president?

Back in February, a best campaign adviser to Abbott stated they had been nonetheless weighing the verdict, considering if there’s a “lane” for the Texas governor in a countrywide bid for president.

As hypothesis mounts over whether or not Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will throw his hat within the ring, so has the comparability between him and Abbott. Both Florida and Texas had been floor 0 for conservative coverage, with Abbott and DeSantis main conversations across the country’s newest tradition wars, whether or not it’s problems with parental rights in colleges or what groups transgender athletes can play on.

A Fox News ballot released in February discovered Trump getting 43% of Republican number one votes in 2024. DeSantis trailed in the back of him with 28%, and Abbott was once a lot farther again, with 2%.

Carney stated in an electronic mail to Nexstar that not anything has modified since February, when he advised journalists in a press name that the campaign was once nonetheless taking into account Abbott’s presidential long run. He stated the hoax campaign submitting has “no impact of our timing,” with reference to creating a statement.