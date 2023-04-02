Twitter reactions: RCB’s Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli blow away MI in IPL 2023

In Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a dominating display and defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) at their house flooring in M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After being requested to bat, Mumbai began off their innings on a shaky observe, dropping skipper Rohit Sharma early for simply 1 run off 10 balls. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav attempted to stabilize the innings, however they had been not able to make an important affect. However, Tilak Varma performed a sensational knock of 84 runs off simply 46 balls, together with 9 fours and 4 sixes. His efforts, together with Nehal Wadhera‘s 21 off 13 balls and Arshad Khan‘s 15 off 9 balls, helped the five-time champions post a aggressive overall of 171/7 in their 20 overs.

- Advertisement -

In reaction, the Challengers were given off to a cast get started, with skipper Faf du Plessis and celebrity Virat Kohli hanging up an incredible partnership. They each scored half-centuries, with Kohli main from the entrance with unbeaten 82 runs off 49 balls, together with 6 fours and 5 sixes, whilst du Plessis scored 73 runs off 43 balls, together with 5 fours and 6 sixes. The duo shaped a 148-run partnership for the opneing wicket which took the sport away from Mumbai. Glenn Maxwell supplied overdue flourish as RCB completed the fit in 16.2 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

See extra

Kohli and Du Plessis placed on a good looking exhibition of stroke-play. But the basis stone used to be set in the primary few overs by way of the tempo trio. There used to be a good masking of grass and RCB took complete benefit of it by way of extracting nifty motion off the pitch. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 2, 2023

See extra

Overall – Batters last Not out in a success run chases maximum occasions in IPL: 26 – Dhoni

25 – Jadeja

22 – Y Pathan

22 – D Karthik

20 – Bravo

19 – Kohli, ABD, Raina #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/9Eai3YwndV — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 2, 2023

See extra

Serious opening aggregate, they appear to feed off every different available in the market, what a deal with to look at. #TATAIPL https://t.co/NxwgbzIlf8 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 2, 2023

- Advertisement -

See extra

Faf Du Plessis gained the participant of the fit award. Captain, Leader, RCB. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 2, 2023

See extra

See extra

April second, Ravi Shastri in the observation field and a 6️⃣ to complete off a super run chase. A tribute to THAT 6️⃣ from MSD #OnThisDay 🥹#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/MIAq24u5gC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023

See extra

Kohli at 82* will at all times be particular. Masterclass! — Shivani Tanna (@shivanitanna9) April 2, 2023

See extra

Picture of the day! King Kohli made Jofra Archer helpless! pic.twitter.com/TiSLlvN9DC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2023

See extra

Kohli + RCB + Chinnaswamy is “magical three words” in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/BJQgYipF05 — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 2, 2023

See extra