Twitter reactions: RCB’s Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli blow away MI in IPL 2023

In Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a dominating display and defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) at their house flooring in M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After being requested to bat, Mumbai began off their innings on a shaky observe, dropping skipper Rohit Sharma early for simply 1 run off 10 balls. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav attempted to stabilize the innings, however they had been not able to make an important affect. However, Tilak Varma performed a sensational knock of 84 runs off simply 46 balls, together with 9 fours and 4 sixes. His efforts, together with Nehal Wadhera‘s 21 off 13 balls and Arshad Khan‘s 15 off 9 balls, helped the five-time champions post a aggressive overall of 171/7 in their 20 overs.

In reaction, the Challengers were given off to a cast get started, with skipper Faf du Plessis and celebrity Virat Kohli hanging up an incredible partnership. They each scored half-centuries, with Kohli main from the entrance with unbeaten 82 runs off 49 balls, together with 6 fours and 5 sixes, whilst du Plessis scored 73 runs off 43 balls, together with 5 fours and 6 sixes. The duo shaped a 148-run partnership for the opneing wicket which took the sport away from Mumbai. Glenn Maxwell supplied overdue flourish as RCB completed the fit in 16.2 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

