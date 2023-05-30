Good Samaritan killed after being hit by car, sent over barricade

A excellent Samaritan used to be killed Monday after she used to be hit by a automobile when making an attempt to help sufferers of a two-vehicle crash within the West Loop which in the end turned into a six-vehicle pileup, government stated.
The girl had gotten out of her automobile to test at the sufferers of a crash simply sooner than 2 a.m. within the northbound lanes of the West Loop close to Interstate 59, Houston Police Sgt. Matthew Sudduth informed Metro Video journalists. She used to be appearing as a excellent Samaritan in hopes of helping any individual injured within the preliminary crash, officers stated.