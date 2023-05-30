3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says

- Advertisement -

Three people were found dead inside a home in Kissimmee, Florida on Monday in what is believed to be the result of a murder-suicide, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park before 3 p.m. on Tuesday after a woman when to the home to check on her grandson, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters. When she walked inside the home she found her daughter, grandson, and another man, believed to be the daughter’s boyfriend, dead.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, OCSO identified the victims as Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and Walter Sterling Tedder, 11. The suspect was identified as Michael Beaubian Jr., 60.

SKYFOX video showed multiple law enforcement vehicles within the community near N. Narcoosee and Boggy Creek roads.

Sheriff Lopez said it was likely the people had been dead for a day or more.

“We’re waiting on the ME [Medical Examiner] to positively identify them… and give the exact cause of death,” he said Tuesday night.

One neighbor told FOX 35 News that he was shocked to hear the news.

“She was a nice lady too. She never bothered nobody. She was always in her house, always said hi. She was really nice,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said there was no history of domestic violence at the house, and that it appeared the boyfriend had moved into the home in August.

Details on how the three people died was not immediately released.