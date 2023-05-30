Drivers keeping their older cars around longer, study shows

SAN ANTONIO – A study performed through S&P Global Mobility has published that the typical automotive at the street is over 12 years outdated. There are a number of contributing elements to this pattern, which mavens are expecting will proceed for a while.

Juan Manuel Salazar, proprietor of 911 Auto Mobile Repair, has been within the auto restore trade for 15 years. Recently, he has spotted a transformation in automotive house owners’ upkeep behavior.

“In the previous, they used to mention, ‘This car is too old. I’d rather trade it in for a newer one than put too much money into it’. But in recent years, we are listening to the other,” Salazar published.

The shift has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the place new and used automotive costs greater considerably, and discovering to be had cars was increasingly more difficult.

According to Todd Campau of S&P Global Mobility, the average car in the U.S. is now 12.5 years old.

“This is one of the fastest increases we’ve seen since the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009,” notes Campau.

The financial system and car development are elements influencing this pattern in opposition to keeping cars in provider longer.

“People are acknowledging that now not handiest can we wish to stay our cars for longer, however they’re nonetheless running smartly. They are nonetheless secure and usable,” says Campau.

As this pattern continues, Salazar advises common car upkeep as a sensible funding for somebody fascinated by keeping their automotive for longer.

“Treat it like a baby. It’ll last longer,” Salazar provides.