Gold Medal flour recalled over salmonella concerns

Four kinds of Gold Medal all-purpose flour, bleached and unbleached, were recalled because of conceivable salmonella contamination.

General Mills announced a voluntary recall with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

According to the recall, the tension was once “discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.”

The affected merchandise integrated two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in 5- and 10-pound baggage, in addition to two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour within the 2- and 5-pound baggage. The recalled baggage of flour have a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

No different kinds of Gold Medal Flour had been suffering from this recall.

General Mills remembers Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour Varieties. FDA.gov

Click here for the total product recall information, together with UPC codes.

General Mills advised shoppers to test their pantries at house and requested them to discard any of the affected merchandise.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned customers to chorus from eating any raw merchandise made with Gold Medal flour.

The company wrote, “Salmonella Infantisis [is] killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.”