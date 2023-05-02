Texas mass shooting victim’s friend speaks out | San Jacinto news

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A friend of Sonia Guzmán, one of the crucial 5 sufferers killed within the mass shooting in San Jacinto County, described her as a strong-willed particular person. Juanis Lopez mentioned she met Guzmán in cosmetology college 4 years in the past and so they graduated in combination. Lopez mentioned Guzmán was once made up our minds to prevail and had many objectives in existence to succeed in. She was once a difficult employee who sought after to make her goals come true for herself and her circle of relatives within the United States. Guzmán, at the beginning from Honduras, labored laborious to convey extra members of the family to the rustic, together with her son. Lopez believes that Guzmán’s existence and legacy will have to function an inspiration to others.

According to Lopez, inside simply 4 days of understanding Guzmán, she discovered her power and dedication against her objectives. Even Oropeza, the accused gunman, was once no longer recognized to Lopez. She suggested somebody with information about Oropeza’s whereabouts to touch the police. She additionally added that she did not know another sufferers of the shooting.

The crime

- Advertisement -

The incident took place on Friday night time at round 11:30 p.m. when the Sheriff’s division won a decision a few harassment incident at a house on Walter Drive within the Trails End subdivision. Investigators reported that Francisco Oropeza, 38, was once shooting weapons on his belongings when neighbors faced him to forestall as there was once a tender kid seeking to sleep. He then walked as much as the home with a rifle in hand and started firing, killing 5 other folks together with Guzmán. The space had 15 other folks in overall, a number of of them pals who had come to enroll in a circle of relatives on a church retreat. Survivors mentioned that Oropeza appeared fascinated by killing everybody inside of.

The Sheriff’s division found out a number of weapons at Oropeza’s house however he had fled the realm after the shooting. The Sheriff’s administrative center charged him with 5 counts of homicide however he has no longer but been stuck. The incident stays underneath investigation.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

- Advertisement -



