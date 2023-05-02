Patrick Peterson explains why Steelers’ Darnell Washington was ‘steal’ of entire 2023 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Patrick Peterson expressed his pleasure at the crew’s variety of Joey Porter Jr. in the second one spherical of the draft. But he’s much more extremely joyful in regards to the Steelers’ select after 61 spots, former Georgia tight finish Darnell Washington, who was to be had for the 93rd total select in spite of being the thirty fifth prospect in CBS Sports’ pre-draft ratings.

Peterson did not mince phrases when he described the choice of the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Washington as “the steal of the draft.” On the “All Things Covered” podcast, Peterson’s co-host and previous Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden stated that Washington’s addition will be offering Pittsburgh’s offense an additional size via enabling them to run extra “12 Personnel” performs. These performs contain two receivers, two tight ends, and a operating again, which in Pittsburgh’s case would function broad receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, tight ends Washington and Pat Freiermuth, and operating again Najee Harris.

McFadden added that the gifted receiver and tight finish formation must instructed opposing defenses to go for nickel and dime formations, developing attainable alternatives for Harris and the Steelers’ dashing sport. He additionally stated that together with his blockading talents, Washington is nearly an additional offensive take on, which attracted the Steelers in including him to their roster.

Steelers trainer Mike Tomlin praised Washington’s mindset, no longer handiest his exceptional bodily attributes. Tomlin stated: “Here’s a guy that I think maybe has ‘sixth offensive lineman’ on his license plate. He embraces the things that come with being who he is, and knowledge of self and embracing that I think is one of the things that made him attractive, besides the unique physical traits and the things that he’s been able to accomplish. The mindset, the willingness, too, is equally exciting.”

Peterson additionally mentioned the Steelers’ select of Joey Porter Jr., who he interviewed on “All Things Covered” sooner than the draft. The Steelers protection, which crowned the NFL in interceptions remaining 12 months, may develop into even higher with the additions of Peterson and Porter.

Peterson stated: “We’re going to be able to make some magic happen. I’m excited. Hearing his knowledge of the game and how good he wants to be. … I sense [greatness] from him. I’m very excited to be his teammate. It’s going to be crazy playing with him.”