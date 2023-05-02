Germán Márquez injury: Rockies pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery after leaving first start off IL early

Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez has showed to reporter Danielle Allentuck that he’s going to undergo Tommy John surgery, following his go out from a fit towards the Cleveland Guardians with an elbow harm. The surgery has no longer but been scheduled, however will price Márquez the rest of the 2023 season, in addition to a good portion of 2024. This comes as a blow to the Rockies’ skinny rotation, who’re already with out Antonio Senzatela and just lately designated José Ureña for project. Márquez has a 4.95 ERA and a 5.67 K/BB ratio in 4 begins this season.

Márquez neglected a number of video games just lately due to forearm irritation, and in addition neglected round a month of the 2019 season due to arm irritation. The Rockies these days hang a 9-20 report at the season, with an NL-worst minus-54 run differential.