Patriots newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster says ‘sky is the limit’ for Mac Jones

Mac Jones, quarterback of the New England Patriots, had a rocky 2022 season, leaving many doubting his skill. Even the head trainer, Bill Belichick, is now not but keen to decide to Jones as the crew’s starter. However, the latest addition to the crew, broad receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, has religion in Jones.

Smith-Schuster, who aided the Kansas City Chiefs in profitable Super Bowl LVII, signed a three-year $33 million handle the Patriots this offseason and is excited to paintings with Jones. He praises Jones’ arduous paintings ethic and believes his management abilities will take them a long way. “The sky is the limit” for Jones, in line with Smith-Schuster.

- Advertisement -

Smith-Schuster additionally feedback on New England’s offensive line-up, declaring that it is going to be a “fun year” with the skill they have got, together with broad receivers DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, and tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. Additionally, with the go back of former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Jones is anticipated to give a boost to his statistics.

As a participant who tries to assist get issues completed, Smith-Schuster had an excellent season with the Kansas City Chiefs, enjoying in 16 video games with 78 receptions, 933 yards, and 3 touchdowns.