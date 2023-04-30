General Mills issues flour recall after salmonella discovery

General Mills has issued a national recall of its bleached and unbleached flour after finding salmonella whilst sampling a 5-pound bag

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — General Mills has issued a national recall of its bleached and unbleached flour after finding salmonella right through a sampling of a 5-pound (2.3-kilogram) bag.

The corporate is recalling 2-, 5- and 10-pound (0.9-, 2.3- and four.5-kilogram) luggage of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024, in keeping with a realize posted Friday on its website online.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say folks will have to no longer eat uncooked merchandise made with flour. Salmonella is killed by way of warmth via baking, frying or boiling merchandise made with flour.

General Mills is encouraging consumers to test their pantries and cast off any product suffering from the recall. Customers who needed to throw out merchandise would possibly touch General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.