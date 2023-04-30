Big Ten hires Tony Petitti as commissioner: League tabs former TV, MLB executive to replace Kevin Warren

The Big Ten has simply introduced the appointment of Tony Petitti as its latest commissioner. Petitti will take the helm from Kevin Warren who left to grow to be the president of the Chicago Bears after effectively negotiating a media rights deal valued at $1.2 billion once a year. Petitti’s new position will formally start on April 15.

Petitti brings a wealth of revel in within the sports activities business, having labored as a former tv and Major League Baseball executive. He served as MLB Network’s CEO and used to be chargeable for overseeing the community’s release and day-to-day operations. In 2015, he turned into COO of Major League Baseball below Rob Manfred, the present Commissioner of Baseball. In 2020, Petitti left to grow to be the President of Sports and Entertainment at Activision Blizzard. His position centered totally on overseeing esports, client merchandise, and movie and tv ventures.

- Advertisement -

Succeeding Warren, Petitti mentioned, “At this important and transformational time in collegiate athletics, it is truly my great honor to be chosen by the council of presidents and chancellors as the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference. I am energized to work alongside the best athletics directors, coaches, conference staff, and board in the country as — together — we continue to elevate the academic and athletic experiences and resources for our 14, soon-to-be 16, world-class universities with nearly 10,000 incredible student-athletes.”

Petitti’s intensive revel in with MLB Network, his established connections right through the sports activities business, and his fresh paintings within the rising esports marketplace make him a robust selection for the evolving business. The converting ways in which other people eat sports activities protection, NIL alternatives for athletes, and the possible profitability for the Big Ten with the addition of USC and UCLA starting in 2024, name for a pace-setter with a various set of credentials.

University of Illinois chancellor Robert Jones additionally emphasised Petitti’s admirable qualities pointing out, “We are at a time in collegiate athletics that we need leaders with innovative forethought, the highest principles, and a spirit of fairness and partnership. Tony brings a dynamic style of leadership and impeccable integrity to the conference.”

- Advertisement -

Petitti’s addition to the Big Ten is in step with a rising development of Power Five meetings looking for leaders with a recent point of view from plenty of backgrounds. The Pac-12 employed Georgia Kliavkoff, who had labored at MGM Resorts International, as its commissioner in 2021. In 2022, the Big 12 employed Brett Yormark, who had up to now labored at Jay-Z’s sports activities and leisure company Roc Nation, to helm the convention.

In similar news, the Big Ten’s former best candidate to replace Warren, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, gained a three-year extension to stay in his position. The hiring of Petitti is a vital transfer for the Big Ten, and he’s anticipated to lead the convention via a brand new generation of enlargement and profitability.