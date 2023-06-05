Former Giants manager and three-time World Series champ Roger Craig dies at age 93

It is with deep be apologetic about that we document the passing of Roger Craig at the age of 93. The San Francisco Giants made the announcement, including that Craig controlled the Giants from 1985 to 1992.

Giant’s president Larry Baer introduced condolences for the lack of a legend, “Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many, and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Carolyn, his four children, Sherri Paschelke, Roger Craig Jr., Teresa Hanvey and Vikki Dancan, his seven grandchildren, his 14 great-grandchildren as well as his extended family and friends.”

Craig controlled the Padres in 1978-79, and right through his seven-plus seasons with the Giants, he posted a file of 586-566. He had a successful file in every of his first 5 complete seasons and received the department two times. 1989 used to be a specifically memorable yr because the Giants received the NL pennant for the second one time in San Francisco and the primary since 1962.

(*93*) managing, Craig used to be additionally a a hit major-league pitcher. He performed for portions of 12 seasons, beginning with the Dodgers in 1955, taking one get started within the World Series, which the Dodgers received. His very best yr got here in 1959 when he pitched to a 2.06 ERA, completing thirteenth in MVP balloting. The Dodgers received the World Series once more that season. Craig additionally performed for the Mets and had single-season stints with the Cardinals, Reds, and Phillies sooner than retiring from skilled baseball.

Craig seemed in 368 video games as a glass and controlled 1475 video games in his illustrious Major League Baseball occupation.