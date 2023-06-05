NFL’s greatest fan, Norma Hunt, drew her ultimate breath at the age of 85 on Sunday, after witnessing the Kansas City Chiefs win the Vince Lombardi Trophy within the Super Bowl LVII, 4 months previous, in keeping with the announcement by means of the workforce.

Norma was once married to the late Lamar Hunt, the founder of the Chiefs soccer workforce. She was once an attendee of all 57 Super Bowls and is the mother of Clark Hunt, the present Chiefs’ chairman and CEO, who took over after his father’s loss of life. Since Clark’s takeover, the Chiefs have gained seven AFC West titles and two Super Bowls, each of which Norma watched and celebrated along her son.

The Hunt circle of relatives issued a observation about their loss: “Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma. She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Kind, generous, and unfailingly positive, Mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess, and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease.”

Norma was once additionally a staunch sports activities fanatic. She adored her circle of relatives’s sports activities groups and stood by means of her husband Lamar amidst the merger of the AFL and the NFL, formation of quite a lot of groups, together with Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, and the North American Soccer League. She invested within the Chicago Bulls along her husband and loved attending sports activities occasions world wide. In February 2021, she attended her 57th and ultimate Super Bowl and noticed her liked Chiefs raise the Lombardi Trophy for the 3rd time, an apropos finish to her streak as the one girl to wait each Super Bowl ever. Norma’s unwavering religion sustained her all over her existence, and we take solace in realizing that she is with the Lord. She can be extremely overlooked by means of our circle of relatives, the Chiefs and FC Dallas’ households, and all the ones whose lives she impacted all through her outstanding adventure,” the observation reads.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell additionally expressed his condolences, mentioning, “Norma was one of the most ardent supporters of the Chiefs and the NFL and comprehended and relished every aspect of the game. Her role in football was highlighted recently in the documentary appropriately named ‘A Lifetime of Sundays.’ Norma’s place in NFL history will forever be remembered by the Chiefs’ organization and the entire league.”

Norma Hunt was once a outstanding girl who left an indelible mark at the sports activities global and can be deeply overlooked.