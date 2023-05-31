Former FBI Director James Comey calls Durham report a ‘nothingburger’

Former FBI Director James Comey gave his response to the particular suggest’s report at the investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 marketing campaign, announcing, “There’s nothing new in that report about the FBI. No new facts.” Comey spoke to KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Frank Buckley and shared his thoughts on the 306-page report by Justice Department special counsel John Durham. The report refocuses negative attention on one of the most politically significant investigations in FBI history, the probe into whether Trump’s campaign was conspiring with Russia to sway the election. Durham asserts that the FBI rushed into the investigation without an adequate basis and routinely ignored or rationalized evidence that undercut its premise. While the report catalogs a series of errors, many were already documented years ago by a separate Justice Department inspector general report, and the FBI says it’s taken several dozen corrective steps on its own. Comey called the report “an enormous waste of time and taxpayer money to give us a nothingburger.”

Frank Buckley Interviews will air a wide-ranging dialog that incorporates Comey’s feedback this weekend on KTLA and will likely be launched subsequent Wednesday at the Frank Buckley Interviews podcast.

An individual conversant in the subject mentioned Durham is because of seem on June 20 in a closed-door consultation with the House intelligence committee and can testify publicly day after today earlier than the House Judiciary Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.