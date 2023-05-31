Bills OC Ken Dorsey on how to use first-rounder Dalton Kincaid: ‘We have to learn him and he has to learn us’

In the new historical past of the NFL, the tight finish elegance has been extremely ballyhooed, with Utah’s Dalton Kincaid being the primary participant to come off the board on the place. The Buffalo Bills traded up to protected him at No. 25, opting for him over the Dallas Cowboys to be their height pass-catcher.

Kincaid averaged 70 catches, 890 receiving yards, and 8 touchdowns in step with season at Utah. In 2022, he used to be Pro Football Focus’ top-rated receiving tight finish within the country. The Bills desire a dependable pass-catching possibility to reinforce Josh Allen’s height goal on the crew, Stefon Diggs. They imagine that Kincaid is your only option to fill that position.

It continues to be unknown how Kincaid will likely be used within the upcoming season. The Bills’ offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, mentioned, “We’re nowhere close to knowing what the big picture is going to be because we have to learn him and he has to learn us.” The Bills’ coaching camp and are living reps will assist to resolve Kincaid’s position on the crew.

Tight ends typically take a couple of years to turn into main participants within the NFL. This is as a result of they have numerous duties to organize, from run-blocking to pass-blocking and receiving. Dawson Knox is already Buffalo’s tight finish, and even supposing he plays otherwise from Kincaid, he has been within the league longer and is most probably extra skilled.

Despite this, the Bills noticed possible in Kincaid’s talent set and wanted him to turn into a height goal and difference-maker, whether or not within the slot, in-line, or out broad. With Josh Allen in his high and the Bills’ championship window broad open, Kincaid’s luck is an important to the crew’s long term.