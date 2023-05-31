Foster teen navigates CPS system with help of foster father

BAYTOWN, Texas — Phillip Newcomer is an inspiring instance of resilience and educational excellence. The 17-year-old foster teen is graduating within the best 5% of his highschool magnificence and has been permitted into Texas A&M University, the place he plans to check aerospace engineering and sign up for the Corps of Cadets.

When Adrian Chapa and his spouse Lydia met Phillip, he was once 11 years previous and dwelling with a foster mother or father named Ms. Cynthia. It became out that Cynthia had fostered Adrian when he was once a kid, and when she become too previous to proceed taking good care of Phillip, Adrian and Lydia knew they needed to step in.

For Adrian, who had elderly out of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service’s care when he became 18, it was once particularly vital to help Phillip navigate the foster care system. Thanks to Adrian’s enhance, Phillip was once ready to take benefit of the entire assets to be had to him, together with getting a automobile and receiving tuition waiver help.

“I’m simply actually proud of him, I’ve noticed so much of enlargement in him since he’s been with us,” Adrian mentioned of Phillip’s arduous paintings and backbone.

"I need so as to focal point on myself and my circle of relatives and likewise have the ability to give again to the entire folks that experience helped me," he mentioned.

It’s transparent that Phillip has discovered a real circle of relatives in Adrian, Lydia, and their youngsters. “He all the time has a house right here, that’s something I all the time need him to grasp,” Lydia mentioned.

Phillip’s good fortune is a testomony to his personal arduous paintings, in addition to the affection and enhance of the Chapa circle of relatives. We want him the entire very best as he continues his educational and private adventure.