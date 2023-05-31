Crime and traffic accidents held low in Crystal River | Local News

Crystal River’s efforts to verify the security of its town streets, citizens, and guests are paying off, as reported by way of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office quarterly record.
The record presentations an important lower in traffic crashes, with the deputies assigned to paintings in town beneath a freelance for enhanced products and services now specializing in keeping up visibility, actively attractive with the group, and making sure protection.
CCSO Lt. John Bergen mentioned that he’s guiding town deputies against group policing, which incorporates attending occasions, getting out in their vehicles, and expanding their presence in the group, making them recognizable and approachable figures to the citizens.
According to Bergen’s quarterly crime record, there have been no reported robberies right through the primary quarter of 2023, which was once very similar to the primary quarter of 2022.
While 3 residential burglaries had been reported right through the primary quarter of 2023 in comparison to none in 2020, Bergen mentioned that it didn’t point out a development but.
The selection of business burglaries higher to 3 right through the primary quarter of 2023, up from one in the similar quarter of 2022.
Automobile break-ins diminished to 3 right through the primary quarter of 2023, down from seven the former yr. Bergen famous that in all 3 instances, the cars had been left unlocked after they had been burglarized.
Auto thefts rose to 3 right through the primary quarter of 2023, marking an build up in comparison to the primary quarters of 2022 and 2021. Bergen knowledgeable the Crystal River Council that he would overview the information in extra element to resolve the reason for this build up.
The selection of requires carrier higher to six,096 right through the primary quarter of 2023, up from 5,341 in the primary quarter of 2022 and 5,085 in 2021.
Bergen attributed many of those self-initiated requires carrier to the deputies’ proactive assessments, which integrated verifying locked doorways and engaging in traffic stops. The town deputies initiated 2,114 safety assessments, 1,155 traffic stops, and 506 business safety assessments.
The Crystal River deputies additionally issued an important selection of traffic citations and warnings following an build up in traffic accidents a yr in the past.
During the primary quarter of 2023, town deputies issued 1,197 traffic citations and warnings, in comparison to 785 right through the similar quarter in 2022.
The record additionally indicated that town deputies issued 221 warnings and citations for marine violations, up from 94 in the similar quarter of 2022.
Traffic accidents diminished to 67 right through the primary quarter of 2023, down from 80 right through the primary quarter of 2022. Bergen defined that this was once because of their efforts of being provide right through top instances and keeping up regulate.
The record highlighted the intersections of U.S. 19 and North Turkey Oak, U.S. 19 and State Road 44, U.S. 19 and West Venable Street, U.S. 19 and North Citrus Avenue, U.S. 19 and Fort Island Trail, and U.S. 19 and Kings Bay Drive as spaces with the best possible selection of traffic collisions.
Councilman Ken Brown remarked that the continuing development alongside U.S. 19 and State Road 44 could have contributed to the collisions, which Bergen agreed with.
Out of town’s 67 traffic accidents, 55 resulted in no accidents, 9 concerned minor accidents, and 3 concerned severe accidents. Fortunately, there have been no fatalities right through the primary quarter.
Bergen additionally knowledgeable the council that almost all of traffic collisions happened between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., so further deputies will likely be at the street right through that point.
The mayor, Joe Meek, recommended Bergen at the deputies’ nice paintings right through the council’s assembly.