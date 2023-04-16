Florida school District School Board approves teacher to be suspended without pay| WGNO.COM

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County School board participants suspended a Rutherford High School teacher Tuesday without pay however nobody is speaking publicly in regards to the causes.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt advisable the suspension of English Language Arts teacher Brian Gautier.

Husfelt informed board participants the case is in some way attached to a Title IX investigation however didn’t pass into element.

Several board participants expressed their issues about postponing anyone without listening to a extra detailed clarification.

“I just feel as a board member, I’m ill-equipped to comment on this because I simply know zero facts of what’s going on and maybe it was a felony crime or something that was pretty well proven, that’s conjecture, well, I’m having to vote on something right now that I know absolutely nothing about,” BDS board member Chris Moore mentioned.

Husfelt mentioned he feels strongly about his advice and requested the board to accept as true with him.

“I encourage if you have any questions, I’ll be glad to talk to you about it, I’m not gonna come in here this time because most likely I’ve had to be a witness one time for these things before I might have to and so I’m not going to say anything publicly about this at this time,” Husfelt mentioned.

Even with issues, the board voted to approve the suspension without pay. Now the district lawyer will ship Gautier a letter and he’ll have the ability to contest the verdict with a listening to.

