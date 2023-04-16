FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake: Recap, highlights and more

We’ve were given your one-stop store for FC Dallas fit protection! Match research, post-game feedback and more!

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome again to Keeping Score: Your entire FC Dallas fit day revel in.

The physicality used to be palpable. The fit used to be chippy and there used to be a number of pushing and shoving after the whistle to move round. In the top, an not going hero rose from the FC Dallas bench to provide them a 2-1 victory.

Here’s how Dino Night performed out (keep tuned for Drone Show pictures beneath):

- Advertisement - Jesus Ferreira were given FC Dallas on the board quickly with a purpose within the 4th minute. He scored at the doorstep of the close to post for his 5th purpose of the season. Jefferson Savarino tied up the fit for RSL within the 68th minute.

In his MLS debut, after subbing in all the way through the 72nd minute, Bernard Kamungo performed the hero position for FC Dallas and scored his first career MLS goal. Kamungo moved to Texas from a refugee camp in Tanzania when he used to be 14 years previous.

Wow! Only 15 minutes into his MLS debut, Bernard Kamungo performs hero for @FCDallas and offers them the lead within the 88th minute. #DTID #RSL pic.twitter.com/uDgyW7pouh — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 16, 2023

FC Dallas hung directly to win 2-1. With the win, FC Dallas improves to 4-2-2 at the season for 14 issues within the Western Conference standings.

FC are compatible take a look at

Love the dinosaur masks! Way to decide to the theme. Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha persevered to rock stellar suits as they’ve all season lengthy. A large number of colour from the squad this week! Nice exchange of tempo.

Nothing will tricera-top those suits. pic.twitter.com/G0jaIXKNO9 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) April 15, 2023

Frisco Foodie Fun

After a very long time with out meals evaluations because of a handful of street suits, we in spite of everything were given any other dish at the board! I put out the Frisco Foodie poll Friday evening on my Twitter: Monster taco, elote on a stick, vegan tenders or funnel sticks with cherry.

Honestly, with Dino Night in thoughts, I used to be hoping the tenders would win (despite the fact that they are not dinosaur rooster tendys.) But, alas, the Monster Taco used to be what y’all known as on. Here is the outline and location inside of Toyota Stadium prior to I assessment it:

Monster Taco: 12-inch crispy flour tortilla, full of shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, bitter cream and scorching sauce. Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q

It needed to occur sooner or later! The Monster Taco 🌮 they actually aren’t kidding how huge this factor is. Poll: https://t.co/0PY7Et25xR#DTID pic.twitter.com/v5vekfoyY8 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 16, 2023

OK, that image nonetheless does not do justice how huge that taco is. It is an consideration getter. I infrequently had it for 30 seconds prior to I used to be requested by way of any individual “What is that?!?!” The Monster Taco lived as much as its identify.

Very huge, very filling and supremely tasty.

I like to recommend splitting this with a chum or circle of relatives member. And snatch some silverware and napkins as a result of despite the fact that it does are available in a pizza field (YES, IT IS THAT LARGE), it’s lovely messy. You’ll want it.

Toyota Stadium new concession scores:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Monster Taco Birria Grilled Cheese

FCD Fan of the Match

We welcome this night’s Honorary Captain of the Match pres. by way of @UTSWNews, Kimberly Johnson! On March 10, 2022 at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Ms. Johnson used to be in a position to provide her mom without equal reward of lifestyles, her left kidney! pic.twitter.com/AtIK7GYPUm — FC Dallas Community (@FCDCommunity) April 16, 2023

#DTID Man of the Match

What a technique to make your MLS debut. Drop a game-winner quarter-hour into your first motion. What a second!

What they stated

Injury replace

Alan Velasco used to be out of this fit and now not to be had because of a proper knee sprain.

Dino Night Drone Show

What’s subsequent/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas begins the entrance finish of a two-game street stint to finish April. First up, they’re going to head to Queens, New York to tackle New York City FC. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 6:30 p.m. CST.

“8 ball” daring prediction tracker:

FC Dallas can have 3 avid gamers ranking 12-plus objectives this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.