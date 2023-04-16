Mark Selby jokes snooker players will ‘probably all get a hazmat suit’ in Wuhan when the tour visits

- Advertisement -

Mark Selby has joked snooker players will ‘get a hazmat suit’ after the announcement of a new event in Wuhan, the town claimed to the epicentre of the Covid pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour is returning to China in the autumn for the first time since November 2019, with a minimal of 3 occasions deliberate.

The Wuhan Open will happen in October, at the side of the Shanghai Masters in September and International Championship in November.

Four-time global champion Selby mentioned: ‘I know (Wuhan) is where apparently it all started out – so we will probably all get a hazmat suit when we turn up.

‘We have not been to China for a few years now. I am looking forward to going back there. Wherever it is in China, I will enjoy it.

‘It is great for snooker. We need China back on the map. It is big financially for our tour and we have a lot of Chinese players on the tour as well.’

The lack of tournaments in China in fresh years has resulted in a relief in prize cash throughout the World Snooker Tour season, from £15million sooner than the pandemic to round £11m now. The 3 occasions introduced are set so as to add greater than £2m to the total prize pot.

World Snooker Tour chair Steve Dawson mentioned: ‘This is a momentous announcement for our sport. It is fantastic for the players and fans.

‘We are excited to host a tournament for the first time in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province and a vibrant city of 11 million people.’