Florida abortion ban could have impact beyond the state

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (AP) — Less than a yr after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an anticipated GOP presidential contender, signed a ban on abortions after the 15-week mark of being pregnant, he’s appearing reinforce for a fair stricter ban presented this week by means of state lawmakers. His place could have implications on the availability of abortion no longer handiest in Florida however throughout the South – and likewise determine into the 2024 presidential race.

THE CURRENT FLORIDA LAW In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, giving regulate over abortion to the states . Some conservative legislatures handed expenses years prematurely that might impose abortion bans if Roe had been overturned. Florida wasn’t amongst the ones previous states, however lawmakers acted after a leak of a draft model of the new abortion ruling, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in January 2022.

Florida lawmakers agreed to ban abortion after 15 weeks, with an exception for the lifetime of the girl however no longer for rape or incest. DeSantis signed it in April and it took impact in July.

THE NEW PROPOSAL

The deeper ban, proposed as Florida’s legislative consultation opened on Tuesday, would make it a criminal offense to supply an abortion previous six weeks’ gestational age.

There can be an exception to avoid wasting the lifetime of the girl and exceptions in the case of being pregnant led to by means of rape or incest till 15 weeks of being pregnant. In the ones instances, the girl would have to supply documentation comparable to a scientific document, restraining order or police document.

The measure would additionally require that the medication utilized in medication-induced abortions — which make up the majority of the ones supplied nationally — could be allotted handiest in individual by means of a health care provider.

DeSantis this week referred to as the rape and incest provisions “sensible” and reiterated his reinforce for tighter restrictions, pronouncing, “We welcome pro-life legislation.”

If Republican lawmakers can agree on the main points, it’s prone to change into legislation.

DeSantis used to be simply re-elected in November, and at the identical time, Republicans won veto-proof majorities in the state Legislature.

WHAT IT COULD MEAN ON THE GROUND

With bans on abortion in any respect levels of being pregnant in within sight Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi and a ban on terminating pregnancies in Georgia after cardiac task can also be detected — round six weeks – Florida has change into a haven for other folks in the area looking for abortions.

A ban at the gestational age of six weeks would imply fewer ladies touring to Florida for abortions and extra having a look at going even additional away, to puts together with North Carolina and Illinois.

“A six-week ban is a really substantial shock to practical abortion access across the South,” stated Caitlin Myers, an economics professor at Middlebury College in Vermont who research abortion get admission to.

There would even be an impact for Florida citizens.

Nationally, handiest about 4% of abortions happen after the 15-week mark, however maximum of them occur after 6 weeks and six days.

Myers stated that during states that have had six-week bans, it seems that about half of the ladies looking for abortions have been in a position to get them.

WHAT IT COULD MEAN FOR DeSANTIS

Abortion bans are essential for lots of Republican number one electorate and the ban DeSantis signed into legislation ultimate yr used to be a ways much less competitive than motion in maximum GOP-controlled states. Thirteen states now have efficient bans on abortion in any respect levels of being pregnant and any other half-dozen have identical regulations on the books however have had enforcement stopped by means of courts.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, any other conceivable 2024 Republican presidential candidate, used to be requested in a CBS News interview ultimate yr whether or not she would nudge DeSantis to additional limit abortion. “I think that talking about situations and making statements is incredibly important,” she stated, “but also taking action and governing and bringing policies that protect life are even more important because that’s what truly will save lives.”

A six-week ban would transfer Florida nearer to what different GOP-controlled states have executed on abortion.

That could be essential as DeSantis items himself as the architect of a conservative insurance policies in a state that he says is doing what the country will have to .

The GOP legislative time table for coming months there contains making weapons extra to be had, maintaining immigrants who’re in the nation illegally out of the state, telling academics which pronouns they are able to use for college kids and criminalizing some drag displays.

He is predicted to release his presidential candidacy officially someday after the consultation wraps in May, despite the fact that the wheels are already in movement. He’s talking in the early nominating state of Iowa on Friday and a former legitimate in President Donald Trump’s White House on Thursday introduced a bunch encouraging DeSantis to run for president.

While competitive abortion bans are well-liked by many conservatives, they’re thought to be unpopular amongst different an important balloting blocs — particularly suburban ladies who play an oversized function basically elections.

In 2022, there have been poll measures coping with abortion in six states, together with normally conservative Kansas, Kentucky and Montana. In every of them, the abortion-rights facet prevailed.

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.