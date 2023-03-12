3 women missing for 2 weeks after traveling from Texas to Mexico

Three women were missing for two weeks after traveling from Texas to Mexico for a buying groceries shuttle, government stated.

The women — Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, Marina Perez Rios, 48, and Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47 — were missing since Feb. 25, in accordance to missing individual posters posted by way of the Local Commission for the Search of Persons within the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Two of the women are from Peñitas, a Texas the city at the U.S.-Mexico border, Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea instructed ABC Rio Grande Valley associate KRGV. The 3 left on Feb. 24 to cross to a flea marketplace in Montemorelos, a town in Nuevo León, he instructed the station.

Saenz is a chum of the Rioses, who’re sisters, The Associated Press reported.

Peñitas police began taking a look into their disappearance after the husband of some of the missing women contacted the dep., Bermea stated. Though after a number of days and not using a touch, his investigator contacted the FBI “to see what they could do,” the executive stated.

“We did contact the FBI to let them know the ladies were considered missing,” Bermea instructed KRGV, including that there is “not much we can do ourselves” in a missing individuals case in a foreign country.

The FBI showed in a observation to KRGV that it’s acutely aware of the subject however that “no information is being provided at this time.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León, which is main the investigation, U.S. government have no longer intervened within the seek for the reason that women don’t seem to be American voters, however Mexican nationals residing within the U.S.

(*3*) Investigators in Mexico behavior a seek in a space between China, Nuevo Leon, and Mendez, Tamaulipas, for 3 women who disappeared in overdue February. Nuevo Leon State Prosecutor’s Office

Drones, all-terrain cars and dogs were deployed within the seek, in accordance to the Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León, which stated in a observation Tuesday that seek operations are being performed day by day. Investigators had been taking a look to coordinate with government within the neighboring state of Tamaulipas to make stronger the quest there, because the women’s households consider “that the event occurred there,” the place of work stated.

News in their disappearance comes after 4 Americans had been abducted in a while after crossing the border into Matamoros, Mexico, which is in Tamaulipas simply south of Brownsville, Texas, on March 3. Two of the Americans, together with person who used to be traveling to the area for a beauty process, had been rescued on March 7, despite the fact that two had been discovered useless. Five alleged Gulf Cartel contributors have since been charged with irritated kidnapping and homicide.

Bermea instructed KRGV that is the primary time they’re investigating a disappearance in a foreign country.

In this display take hold of from video, Penitas Police Chief Roel Bermea is interviewed. KRGV

“We’re just concerned,” he instructed the station. “We really haven’t had any other incidents that I can recall of something like this happening in another country.”

The women had been traveling in a inexperienced mid-Nineties Chevy Silverado, government stated. Anyone with information is instructed to touch the FBI or the Peñitas Police Department at 956-581-3345.

ABC News’ Victoria Beaulé and Anne Laurent contributed to this record.