Snehalata Dixitthe mother of Madhuri Dixitdied today on the age of 91 at their Mumbai house on SundayMarch 12. According to reportsher cremation will happen in a crematorium in Worli today at 3pm.

As in step with storiesMadhuri Dixit her husbShriram Nene introduced in a joint commentary“Our beloved AaiSnehalata Dikshitpassed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.”

Madhuri’s mother had collaborated together with her to file a track for Gulab Gang again in 2013. Anubhav Sinhathe directordescribed the come across to IANSsaying“When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the filmshe happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recordingshe came with her mom we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventuallywe got both Madhuri her mom to sing a song in the film.”

In an interview with ETimes closing yrMadhuri recalled how her mother Snehlata Dixit’s remedy of her remained the similar even after she rose to popularity fortune as an actor. She mentioned“I meaneven when I was working in filmsmy mom used to scold me if my room was messed up things like that. So that’s how I was brought up. And that’s how I am. When I go homeeverything is back in the studio. I see my kids I see my husbit’s just a different life. I never really lost myself.”

Last yrMadhuri Dixit posted a heartfelt message on social media in honour of her mother’s ninetieth birthday. Sharing footage of her mothershe captioned“Happy BirthdayAai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for methe lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!”

