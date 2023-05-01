Flippin’ Art Dude Ryan Lewin on popularity of pancake designs

Ryan Lewin, primarily based in North Texas, is a professional within the artwork of pancake making, and it is not simply your reasonable breakfast dish. After a protracted day at paintings, Lewin can also be present in his den growing essentially the most scrumptious and visually surprising pancakes ever.

“It’s got to be like a ketchup consistency,” mentioned Lewin.

- Advertisement - Lewin makes the whole thing from scratch, blending till he achieves the very best silky texture he is in search of.

But Lewin’s pancake creations are a long way from abnormal. He mixes the substances to make batter, growing items of artwork with their silky texture. Tens of 1000’s of other people apply him on social media, eagerly looking forward to his subsequent masterpiece.

He’s created the likenesses of well-known figures like Kobe Bryant, Dak Prescott, Luka Doncic, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Taylor Swift. Through his TikTok and Instagram accounts named ‘Flippin’ Art Dude’, he has garnered international consideration.

- Advertisement - “I had Country Music Television reach out. CMT had me do 10 music singers just for their social media. And then a really cool one, Blink 182 reached out to me,” he mentioned.

Lewin began pancake artwork as a a laugh job to do together with his kids Jake and Emerson and their buddies. He had no concept that his passion would change into so common.

“It’s just something fun to do,” he mentioned.

- Advertisement - But his kids interrupted him, “You’re famous. Yes, you are!”

Every piece that Lewin creates is completed freehand.

“With pancake art, everything’s reversed and everything’s backwards. So, you have to be careful because the first layer, whatever you put down, once you cover it, you can’t go back and change it,” he mentioned.

Lewin helps to keep a tray of cotton swabs beside him to temporarily repair any mistakes. But he by no means is aware of how his pancake artwork items will end up till he flips them over.