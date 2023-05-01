Australian Rules Football star Mason Cox explains how to play Aussie Rules





In an informative video shared via CBS News, audience are offered to Mason Cox, a distinguished athlete within the game of Australian Rules Football. With his experience within the recreation, Cox supplies an outline of the principles and rules that govern one of the vital bodily hard sports activities on the earth.

As Cox takes middle level, he makes use of his enjoy and data to stroll audience in the course of the fundamentals of Aussie Rules. From the quite a lot of positions gamers grasp at the box, to the game’s distinctive scoring device, Cox supplies a radical clarification of the intricacies that make Australian Rules Football a thrilling and difficult game.

