Stephen Curry sets Game 7 record with 50 points as Warriors beat Kings

Comment

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings spent the previous two weeks pushing the Golden State Warriors to the prohibit, threatening to dethrone the protecting champions by means of beating them on the similar high-paced, shooting-heavy sport they used to construct their dynasty. - Advertisement - But the Warriors — older, wiser and a marginally slower relative to their pageant than they have been in previous years — in the end put away their fearless challengers Sunday afternoon, leaning on craft, power and a record-setting Stephen Curry scoring outburst to silence the cowbells and declare a 120-100 victory in Game 7 at Golden 1 Center.

“To do this for a decade is incredible,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr stated. “The energy it takes to fight off challengers year after year — there’s a reason these guys are Hall of Famers and champions. This isn’t a one-year flash in the pan. This is a decade they’ve done it.”

For Curry, the famous person maximum liable for turning the NBA sport outside-in over the last decade, this collection finale was once a possibility to exhibit his capturing and his well-honed internal sport. The two-time MVP set the NBA’s Game 7 scoring record with 50 points, surpassing Kevin Durant’s 48 for the Brooklyn Nets towards the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

- Advertisement - Even by means of Curry’s excessive requirements, this was once a excursion de power that triggered Kerr to check his level guard’s resilience, consistency and big-game reliability to Michael Jordan’s. Golden State outscored Sacramento by means of 25 points in Curry’s 38 mins.

“Our experience took over,” Curry stated. “Probably our best performance of the series, and it was great timing.”

Curry deployed high-arcing scoop photographs on 4 events, punishing Sacramento’s protection when it overcommitted to the risk posed by means of his jumper. When the Kings switched massive males directly to him, Curry deked previous the slower-footed defenders to coast in for layups. Finally, with Sacramento on its heels and wavering, Curry blew open the sport from past the arc within the fourth quarter. His 38 shot makes an attempt have been a occupation excessive (within the common season or the playoffs), and he shot 7 for 18 from three-point vary whilst including 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

- Advertisement - “He pushes us over the top in moments like this,” guard Klay Thompson stated. “When he’s in a zone like that, you just try to get him in his spots, get him the ball and get out of the way. This is a Game 7 I’ll forever remember as the Steph Curry game.”

The groups entered the finale with simply 5 points isolating their cumulative rankings over the primary six contests — by no means thoughts that Golden State had gained 4 of the previous 8 NBA titles and Sacramento hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2006. True to that nip-and-tuck shape, each groups struggled to take regulate within the first part Sunday.

Sacramento raced to an early lead, as it had in its Game 6 blowout Friday in San Francisco, however Golden State temporarily steadied itself this time by means of leaning exhausting on Curry, who had 20 points at halftime. The Kings have been up 58-56, however neither group had led by means of greater than six.

With the Warriors’ name protection putting by means of a thread, Kerr reinserted Draymond Green to his beginning lineup for the primary time since Game 2, returning to the quintet that gained the 2022 championship. That transfer, which prioritized Golden State’s collective revel in over Jordan Poole’s scoring talent, was once a a hit counter to Sacramento’s smaller lineups, which thrived in Game 6.

Kevon Looney, Golden State’s workhorse middle, battled away inside of, posting 11 points and 21 rebounds, together with 10 at the offensive glass. The 27-year outdated massive guy had no less than 20 rebounds in 3 video games right through the collection, and his internal presence was once an important to the Warriors’ protection.

“I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league — I really do,” Kerr stated. (*7*)

Green posted 8 points, six rebounds and 8 assists, choosing aside the Kings with passes to arrange cuts and again monitors. Thompson shot 1 for 10 within the first part or even wedged a three-pointer between the backboard and the rim after halftime, however he hooked up on a crucial four-point play that driven Golden State’s result in 10 on the finish of the decisive 3rd quarter. Golden State, which was once sloppy right through its Game 6 loss, dedicated simply seven turnovers on this closeout win.

Sacramento’s top-ranked offense, so electrical for a lot of this collection, screeched to a halt in the second one part, crumbling right into a pile of ignored photographs and turnovers whilst managing simply 19 points within the fourth quarter. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk struggled to search out riding lanes, and the scoring-minded guards blended for 30 points on 33 photographs. Starting wings Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter fizzled as Sacramento’s hopes of advancing to the second one around for the primary time since 2004 went unfulfilled. The keen Sacramento crowd groaned as its postseason slipped away earlier than cheering its group off the courtroom.

The Warriors’ collection win — their nineteenth immediately towards Western Conference combatants underneath Kerr — sets up a second-round showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry’s Warriors beat LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers in 3 in their 4 Finals conferences from 2015 to 2018, and Curry will welcome James to Chase Center for Game 1 on Tuesday as each and every superstar strikes a step nearer to his 5th championship.

“This series against the Lakers is going to be epic,” Green stated. “You got Steph and you got LeBron doing it all over again. Stop trying to turn the page on us so fast and on [James] so fast.”

While the Warriors will want to temporarily regroup, their marathon with the Kings gained’t quickly be forgotten, given the excessive drama of Green’s suspension for stomping on Domantas Sabonis, the primary 2-0 deficit of Curry’s occupation, Harrison Barnes’s ignored buzzer-beater in Game 4 and Curry’s series-closing display.

Once Golden State pulled its starters with the win secured, Curry plunged his hand down, mimicking the Kings’ “Light the Beam” birthday celebration.