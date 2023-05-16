Fl woman killed by gator • Video shows dog swimming with shark • FL beaches could see record-breaking seaweed

An 85-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a large alligator, Florida beaches could see record-breaking seaweed bloom, a dog vs shark standoff thrills tourists on a Bahamas boat tour, a video shows an enormous alligator found roaming in a Central Florida neighborhood, and a mother is speaking out after her daughter was killed in an Orlando warehouse fireworks explosion: Here’s FOX 35’s Week in Review.

Florida woman, 85, killed by large alligator in St. Lucie County, FWC says

An 85-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a large alligator on Monday in St. Lucie County, Florida, Florida wildlife officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about an alligator attack at a home on Picante Circle in St. Lucie County.





Officials with FWC said an 85-year-old woman – identified the next day as Gloria Serge – was killed in the attack, and that trappers had captured the alligator believed to be involved.

Florida beaches could see record-breaking seaweed bloom

Researchers are watching a record amount of smelly seaweed called sargassum build up in the Atlantic. It will most likely end up on Florida beaches.

Last July, heaps of brown seaweed inundated beaches in Brevard County. “It stinks,” said Brian Barnes, a researcher at USF’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory. “As it starts to decompose, it releases hydrogen sulfite.”

Throughout the year, seaweed makes its way across the ocean. Researchers have noticed huge amounts of it gathering in the Caribbean this year. “We’re really looking at the biggest, probably the biggest event that we’ve ever seen,” Barnes said.

Dog vs shark standoff thrills tourists on Bahamas boat tour: ‘Get out baby’

The sight of a massive hammerhead shark was a rare treat for 32 travelers on a tour boat in the Bahamas.

But then, something stranger still: A dog dove from a nearby dock to confront the monstrous sea creature.

Tourists aboard the four-hour excursion can be heard shouting and pleading with the dog to turn back, in a video circulating on social media . “Oh my god!” and “Get out baby!” and “Stop going after it!”

Video shows enormous alligator found roaming in Central Florida neighborhood

Welcome to Jurassic Park!

New video shows a massive alligator being captured after roaming around a Central Florida neighborhood recently.

The video, taken by Ana Maria Reyes, shows trappers wrangling the enormous alligator on Atwood Drive in Avalon Park.

The gator is believed to be at least 10-feet long.

‘I’m still in shock’: Mom of victim in deadly warehouse fire says daughter dreamed of being Disney ‘Imagineer’

For the first time, we are hearing from a grieving mother who lost her daughter in a massive warehouse fire in Orange County that caught fire, killing four people and hurting another badly.

Landon Bourland, 24, David Gonzalez, 22, Lindsey Phillips, 23, and Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, died from injuries sustained in the fire, officials said. Lindsey Tallafuss, 27, received burns to 60% of her body, according to her family.

Lindsey Phillips’ mother spoke with FOX 35 News for the first time since her daughter’s unexpected death.