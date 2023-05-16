Crews Battle Warehouse Fire in Grand Prairie – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





(*5*)

Firefighters are lately engaged in a fierce fight towards a warehouse hearth that broke out on Monday night in Grand Prairie.

The hearth leader reported that the 2-alarm hearth was once positioned in the 1200 block of West Trinity Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

The hearth division won the decision at roughly 7 p.m., and it was once to start with categorised as a one-alarm hearth ahead of briefly escalating to a 2-alarm hearth.

The one-story business development, which is reportedly underneath building, is the place the hearth was once detected.

The Grand Prairie hearth division launched a photograph as crews fought to extinguish the blaze.

- Advertisement -

Grand Prairie Fire battled a business development hearth on Monday night time.

Heavy smoke might be noticed in the encircling house, however fortunately, no accidents have been reported.

Grand Prairie hearth officers are lately inquiring for that the general public steer clear of the positioning.

It is just too early to resolve the reason for the hearth, however an investigation is underway.

- Advertisement -

The hearth crews will keep at the scene in a single day to make sure that there aren’t any reignitions from any scorching spots.

Stay tuned for additional updates as this can be a growing news tale.