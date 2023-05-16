Kansas Jayhawks college basketball’s transfer portal winner

As the general day for basketball student-athletes to go into the NCAA transfer portal not too long ago handed, it is a just right time to try which groups have progressed probably the most so far this offseason. Isaac Schade and Andy Patton of the Locked on College Basketball podcast have ranked the highest 4 transfer portal winners, acknowledging that there is also adjustments with extra commitments during the spring and summer season.

In first position is Kansas, regardless of dropping a vital collection of gamers to the portal. Despite the losses, including Hunter Dickinson, an All-American caliber participant, at the side of Arterio Morris and Nick Timberlake makes them the most important winner thus far. - Advertisement -

The West Virginia Mountaineers apply shut in the back of with the additions of Jesse Edwards, Kerri Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, Jose Perez, and Omar Silverio. Bob Huggins’ crew has controlled to effectively upload rim coverage, facilitation, and scoring to their squad, positioning them to compete for a most sensible spot within the Big 12 convention.

Gonzaga, who misplaced key gamers to the NBA and commencement, nonetheless controlled so as to add Steele Venters, Ryan Nembhard, and Graham Ike to their roster. These 3 starters will lend a hand the crew keep aggressive within the coming season.

Finally, the Arkansas Razorbacks spherical out the highest 4 with their additions of El Ellis, Tramon Mark, Keyon Menifield, Khalif Battle, and Jeremiah Davenport. Though they misplaced Makhel Mitchell, the Razorbacks have added 5 guards who will supply scoring fortify and stay them aggressive within the SEC. - Advertisement -

For extra research at the most sensible transfer portal winners and honorable mentions, take a look at the Locked on College Basketball podcast. Don’t overlook to subscribe!

Looking for extra college sports activities crew protection? Check out the Locked On podcast on your favourite groups! - Advertisement -

For reference, listed below are the gamers that each and every crew added and misplaced this offseason:

Kansas:

In: Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Arterio Morris (Texas), Nick Timberlake (Towson)

Out: Ernest Udeh, Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s), MJ Rice (NC State), Zach Clemece (UCSB), Joseph Yesufu (Washington St), Bobby Pettiford (East Carolina), Cam Martin (Boise State), Kyle Cuffe

West Virginia:

In: Jesse Edwards (Syracuse), Kerr Kriisa (Arizona), RaeQuan Battle (Montana St), Jose Perez (Manhattan), Omar Silverio (Manhattan)

Out: Jimmy Bell, Josiah Davis, Jamel King (Kennesaw St)

Gonzaga:

In: Steele Venters (Eastern Washington), Ryan Nembhard (Creighton), Graham Ike (Wyoming)

Out: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest), Efton Reid (Wake Forest), Dom Harris (LMU)