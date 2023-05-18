FIFA unveils World Cup logo, merch hidden in DFW scavenger hunt





The 2026 World Cup, set to happen in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, has unveiled its legitimate emblem and logo identification. This emblem shall be accompanied by means of 16 particular emblems, each and every when it comes to the host towns around the 3 international locations. One of those host towns is Dallas, which can unveil its legitimate emblem on May 18.

FIFA streamed the development on FIFA+ that includes more than a few artists, singers, and personalities concerned with the 16 selected towns. Among those towns is Dallas-Fort Worth’s marquee venue, AT&T Stadium, which can host suits in 2022.

The legitimate festival branding for the World Cup shall be accompanied by means of 16 particular emblems, each and every when it comes to the host towns around the international locations. The Dallas Sports Commission will unveil its legitimate host town logo on May 18 on the AT&T Discovery Center in downtown Dallas and The Star’s Tostitos Plaza in Frisco.

The match shall be performed from June thru July in 2026 and would be the greatest World Cup ever performed in historical past. For the primary time ever, player dimension has been higher to 48 groups, that includes 104 general video games.

Dallas is at the shortlist of possible choices for webhosting the World Cup ultimate, and the FIFA delegation has visited DFW greater than as soon as all through their check-in procedure. FC Dallas proprietor Dan Hunt has mentioned that FIFA is predicted to announce the web page of the general and what number of suits shall be performed at AT&T Stadium in the fourth quarter of 2023. In 1994, when the United States ultimate hosted the World Cup, Dallas was once the International Broadcast Center host.