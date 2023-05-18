When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed why she rejected Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut along Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee that launched in June 2000. She won a possibility to make her large debut a bit early with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which liberate in January similar yr. She was once introduced the function of main girl alternatively she refused it then Ameesha took up the deal. Howeverthe former holds to remorseful about stepping down from the film for her personal legitimate causes. Read on to understand extra about why she selected to not kickstart her profession along Hrithik Roshan.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was once an enormous luck that it has earned iconic standing remains to be liked by way of many. Debutants Hrithik Roshan Ameesha Patel gained thousands and thousands of hearts they have been paired in combination once more in Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage. The romance musical drama introduced waves within the movie business again then. In a throwback Filmfare interviewKareena Kapoor Khan spread out on leaving the challenge. The actress claims that she would have unquestionably grow to be a celeb however she is satisfied to not be part of the film as she desires to be referred to as an actress.

She additional defined her level mentioning the movie was once made for Hrithik Roshan. She stated“His dad spent five hours on every frame close-up of hiswhereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha.” She addedthere are frames the place Ameesha Patel’s zits under-eye luggage on her face are visual.” According to herAmeesha didn’t glance beautifulbut each shot of Hrithik gave the look of a dream.

Kareena Kapoor Khan asserted that she would have unquestionably were given a greater deal if she was once within the movie however believes the eye within the film must be divided between each. Henceshe is satisfied that she didn’t settle for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai be offering. She could also be satisfied that this didn’t impact her Hrithik’s friendship.

On the pro entranceKareena Kapoor Khan might be subsequent noticed in The Crewco-starring Tabu Kriti Sanon. The movie is produced by way of Rhea Kapoor Ekta Kapoor. She additionally has Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. In the pipelineshe additionally has Hansal Mehta’s untitled for which she grew to become manufacturer too.

