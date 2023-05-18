Clearwater man arrested for Possession and Transmission of Child Pornography

A 44-year-old man from Clearwater, named Osamah Khalil, has been arrested on fees associated with ownership and transmission of kid pornography by way of detectives from the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit in Pinellas County, Florida.

The arrest was once a outcome of an investigation initiated on February 15, 2022, following a tip-off from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) who reported the importing of kid pornography throughout the web.

The detectives, using more than a few investigative tactics, had been ready to spot Khalil because the suspect and on May 17, 2023, he was once apprehended by way of the CAC Unit. He now faces two counts each and every of ownership and transmission of kid pornography.

During the interview performed by way of the detectives, Khalil confessed to receiving and transmitting kid pornography. It was once additionally came upon that he known one of the reported information, indicating his direct involvement within the act.

After his arrest, Khalil was once transported to the Pinellas County Jail.