Fernando Tatis Jr. hits two home runs vs. Clayton Kershaw, Padres beat Dodgers in first meeting of 2023

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, two NL West competitors, confronted off for the first time this season. Thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s heroics, the Padres chased long term Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw in the 5th inning and received the sport 5-2 at Petco Park (field rating).

In the highest of the first inning, Los Angeles took a snappy lead with a rating of 1-0, however Tatis replied with a solo home run towards Kershaw in the 3rd inning and a two-run homer towards the similar Dodgers pitcher in the 5th inning. Tatis has now hit 15 home runs in 38 occupation video games towards the Dodgers and is 7 for 20 (.350) with 4 home runs towards Kershaw on my own.

- Advertisement -

Kershaw didn’t carry out neatly on Friday evening as he in the past confirmed in the season. Before the sport, he had simplest allowed 5 walks in six begins this season, however towards San Diego, he walked 5 hitters in simplest 4 2/3 innings. This was once his first five-walk get started since August 1, 2019. Moreover, Kershaw was once charged with 4 runs on 8 hits and 5 walks in the ones 4 2/3 innings.

In distinction, former Dodger Yu Darvish displayed a satisfying functionality in pitching for the Padres. He effectively held the Dodgers to simply two runs whilst pitching 6 2/3 crisp and environment friendly innings. Throughout the sport, he struck out six and retired 14 batters consecutively spanning the second one and 7th innings. Only seven of the 24 batters that Darvish confronted hit the ball out of the infield.

- Advertisement -

Tatis returned from his 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension on April 20. On Friday evening, he went 2 for five with two home runs and is recently hitting .267/.302/.500 with 4 home runs in his 13 video games again with the crew. The Padres have received 9 of the ones 13 video games.

With Friday’s victory, the Padres stood at 18-15 in the early season, whilst the Dodgers had been at 19-14 and had been main the NL West. The two groups are scheduled to play each and every different six occasions in the following 10 days.