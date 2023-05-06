Saturday, May 6, 2023
NBA The National Basketball Association

2023 NBA playoffs schedule, bracket: Sixers host Celtics Friday night; Warriors even series with Lakers

By accuratenewsinfo
Kim O’Reilly from CBS Sports reported that the Golden State Warriors had an outstanding victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 in their series on Thursday evening, leading to an even series status. Meanwhile, within the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics evened their series towards the Philadelphia 76ers after a blowout win at TD Garden on Wednesday, regardless of Joel Embiid’s go back and each groups will face off once more on Friday for Game 3. The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are tied at 1-1 after two video games, with their subsequent sport scheduled for Saturday in Miami after 3 days of relaxation. The Denver Nuggets are closest to advancing at

More articles

