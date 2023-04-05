Fentanyl overdoses in Texas: Dad pushes for testing strips

“I don’t want this to ever happen to anybody else’s family,” Adolph Alvarez, who misplaced his daughter to Fentanyl, instructed WFAA.

DALLAS — Abigil Alvarez used to be simplest 18 years previous when she died from fentanyl overdose.

Her father, Adolph, believes a fentanyl check strip will have stored her lifestyles.

Adolph is in desire of decriminalizing the check strips, that are these days unlawful below Texas regulation. The strips are affordable items of paper that may inform an individual whether or not the drug they're about to take accommodates fentanyl.

Democratic State Senator Nathan Johnson is one among a number of lawmakers pushing to legalize the strips this consultation.

“We have a very unproductive prohibition on something that could save lives,” Johnson instructed WFAA.

In the previous, an identical proposals have failed. Opponents argued permitting an individual to check one drug for every other successfully condoned drug use.

"To the contrary!" Johnson stated. "We want people to get past this episode in their lives when they are using drugs. But they can't do it if they're dead."

Johnson believes that’s why strengthen for strips has surged. More folks, he instructed WFAA, now know the way fatal fentanyl is. And what number of people, particularly kids, take it unknowingly.

“An OxyContin pill, or an Adderall pill, a lot of those pills are laced with fentanyl,” stated Dr. Scott Walters.

Walters is a professor who research opioid relief.

“Communities that distribute [the test strips,] in general, see reduced rates of overdose,” he stated.

Governor Greg Abbott is one of the politicians who used to oppose the strips however now helps them.

“Before, there was pushback, including from myself,” Abbott instructed journalists at a news convention in Houston in December 2022.

“I think there’s a better understanding that lives are at risk.”

Johnson’s invoice is bipartisan, co-authored by means of Republican Senator Bob Hall.

Johnson, Walters and Abbott all agree that the check strips are only one a part of fighting the disaster round fentanyl.