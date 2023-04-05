Nashville police officers speak about response to mass shooting: ‘Training is what kicked in’

The Metro Nashville Police Department officers who ended the mass taking pictures at a non-public Christian college in Tennessee that left six other people useless cited their police coaching on how they replied to the scene.

Detective Sgt. Jeff Mathes, Detective Michael Collazo and officer Rex Engelbert began a press convention Tuesday through providing condolences to the households. They all described the way it was once good fortune that they have been all within the space remaining week to reply to the decision for an lively shooter.

The officers thanked the neighborhood for the outpouring of strengthen won following the March 27 taking pictures at The Covenant School that left 3 youngsters and 3 adults useless.

- Advertisement - Children from The Covenant School, a non-public Christian college in Nashville, Tenn., cling palms as they’re taken to a reunification web site on the Woodmont Baptist Church after a perilous taking pictures at their college on Monday, March 27, 2023. Jonathan Mattise/AP

According to Nashville police, after the shooter, recognized through police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, opened hearth on the college, responding officers shot and killed the suspect about 14 mins after the preliminary 911 name was once won.

- Advertisement -

Commander Dayton Wheeler, who additionally replied to the taking pictures, described the day as one thing he would by no means omit, announcing that his “stomach dropped” when he learned the emergency calls that he won about a taking pictures have been at a faculty.

Detective Sgt. Mathes and 3 of the detectives from his unit have been a few of the first to input the varsity at the morning of the taking pictures.

Mathes was once in his place of work when he won a choice about an lively shooter. He and his group raced out the door, donned their ballistic coverage, grabbed his shotgun and went into the development.

- Advertisement -

He described how his coaching kicked in, recounting how he had to block out the unhappiness of stepping over a sufferer to neutralize the danger.

“All of us stepped over a victim. I, to this day, don’t know how I did that morally, but training is what kicked in,” Mathes stated.

According to the Mathes, he entered the varsity with “purpose” as a result of he knew how critical the placement was once in response to the selection of calls about a taking pictures.

“We just heard the sounds and from my training experiences, I knew those sounds to be rifles,” Mathes stated.

A police officer walks through an front to The Covenant School after a taking pictures, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP

Officer Engelbert stated he had to pass to the Metro Police Academy for trade, which put him within the Midtown segment of town on the time of the taking pictures.

“I really had no business being where I was. I think you can call it fate or God or whatever you want, but I can’t count on both my hands the irregularities that put me in that position when a call for service came out for a deadly aggression at a school,” Engelbert stated.

Detective Collazo, who works for Mathes, stated he was once finishing administrative duties when the decision of the lively shooter got here in.

Upon arrival, Collazo encountered two workers of the varsity who led him towards the place the shooter entered the development. He discovered custodian 62-year-old Mike Hill, one of the most sufferers of the taking pictures, at the flooring now not shifting.

Police launched frame digital camera photos from Collazo, a nine-year veteran, and Engelbert, a four-year veteran, on March 28, which confirmed them firing on the suspect.

Police have recognized the slain youngsters as 9-year-old scholars Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs. In addition to Hill, the 2 different grownup sufferers have been 60-year-old head of faculty Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old exchange instructor Cynthia Peak.

ABC News’ Morgan Winsor and Emily Shapiro contributed to this document.