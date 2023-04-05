Prosecutors reveal handwritten ‘magic list’ found in ex-utility lobbyist’s car | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Prosecutors revealed Tuesday they found the so-called “magic list” handwritten on hotel stationery in a tote bag in a former Commonwealth Edison lobbyist’s Toyota Avalon.

Prosecutors have mentioned the list several times during the trial, which stretched into its thirteenth day on Tuesday in the courtroom of Judge Harry Leinenweber.

On Tuesday, prosecutors showed the list to the jury. A special agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was found during a search of defendant Michael McClain’s vehicle. One person on the list was “Alderman Z.”

Former Chicago alderman Michael Zalewski has been mentioned several times during the trial as an associate of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Zalewski has not been charged with a crime, but prosecutors allege he was given a no-work job as part of a multiyear pay-to-play scheme.

The daughter of another associate linked to Madigan in the alleged scheme was surprised when federal agents showed up to search her father’s house for work-related items because she said he was retired.

The associate, former Chicago alderman Raymond Nice, is one of the subcontractors who prosecutors allege got a no-show job through defendant Jay Doherty’s lobbying contract with Illinois electric utility Commonwealth Edison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation agent told jurors Tuesday that Nice’s daughter was confused when he explained what they were seeking.

“She was confused because Raymond Nice was retired,” he said.

Nice’s daughter told agents he didn’t live at the home on the south side of Chicago in Madigan’s ward. She said he occasionally slept on the couch there while in town, but that he mostly lived at a house in Indiana. Nice used the Chicago address on his lobbying registration forms, according to documents presented to the jury.

Prosecutors allege McClain and Doherty, along with former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, gave out $1.3 million in jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan associates in exchange for Madigan’s support with legislation that affected ComEd in Springfield. All four defendants have all pleaded “not guilty” to conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records.

Business records presented to the jury Tuesday morning showed Madigan associates were paid $4,000 to $5,000 a month through Doherty’s lobbying contract with ComEd.

Earlier in the trial, cooperating witness Fidel Marquez, a former ComEd executive, said former Chicago alderman Frank Olivo, longtime Madigan campaign operative Raymond Nice, former Cook County Recorder of Deeds Edward Moody, former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo and former Chicago alderman Mike Zalewski did little, if any, work for ComEd.

Prosecutors showed that when new subcontractors were added to Doherty’s lobbying contract with ComEd, the amount of Doherty’s contract with the company increased by either the same amount or $1,000 to $1,500 more.

Madigan, who resigned from the legislature after losing the House speakership in January 2021, has been charged with 23 counts of racketeering, bribery, and official misconduct in a separate case that could go to trial in April 2024. Madigan also has pleaded “not guilty.”