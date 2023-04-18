FC Dallas One Planet Kit: MLS celebrating Earth Day; how to buy







FRISCO, Texas — On Saturday, April 22, you’ll be able to see FC Dallas dressed in a brand new package: the One Planet Kit in honor of Earth Day.

Major League Soccer and adidas have partnered for the One Planet Kit, which is made solely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled subject material comprised of reimagined plastic waste.

The package's design is hand-drawn and can pay homage to the sea flooring. Blended into the swirling print, the repeating wordmark "End Plastic Waste" serves as a choice to motion uniting each and every membership within the collective stewardship of our planet.

In order to make the jerseys, adidas intercepts plastics on faraway islands, seashores and coastal communities prior to they’ve the danger to succeed in high-risk ocean environments. Then, after the fabrics had been amassed, the ones plastics are shredded, melted and combined with a threaded subject material, officers stated.

#DTID lovers, you’ll be able to see a brand new package this weekend for Matchday 9. The “One Planet Kit” is a league-wide initiative to have fun #EarthDay with a package made solely out of Parley Ocean plastic. @FCDallas Defender Geovane Jesus rocked it for the membership’s unveiling. 📸: FC Dallas pic.twitter.com/YhkvPny3nz — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 18, 2023

FC Dallas takes on NYCFC at the street for Matchday 9 on Earth Day. The membership is coming off its first win streak of the season, sitting at fourth within the Western Conference standings with 14 issues (4-2-2; win-loss-tie).

