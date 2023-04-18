Tuesday, April 18, 2023
FC Dallas One Planet Kit: MLS celebrating Earth Day; how to buy

By accuratenewsinfo
FC Dallas One Planet Kit: MLS celebrating Earth Day; how to buy



FRISCO, Texas — On Saturday, April 22, you’ll be able to see FC Dallas dressed in a brand new package: the One Planet Kit in honor of Earth Day. 

Major League Soccer and adidas have partnered for the One Planet Kit, which is made solely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled subject material comprised of reimagined plastic waste.

The package’s design is hand-drawn and can pay homage to the sea flooring. Blended into the swirling print, the repeating wordmark “End Plastic Waste” serves as a choice to motion uniting each and every membership within the collective stewardship of our planet.

In order to make the jerseys, adidas intercepts plastics on faraway islands, seashores and coastal communities prior to they’ve the danger to succeed in high-risk ocean environments. Then, after the fabrics had been amassed, the ones plastics are shredded, melted and combined with a threaded subject material, officers stated.

FC Dallas takes on NYCFC at the street for Matchday 9 on Earth Day. The membership is coming off its first win streak of the season, sitting at fourth within the Western Conference standings with 14 issues (4-2-2; win-loss-tie).

