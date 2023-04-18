What to know about the Gillum corruption trial in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is on trial in federal courtroom on fees of corruption and mendacity to the FBI, dealing with a probably lengthy jail sentence if convicted of multiple wire fraud counts and conspiracy.

Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, got here inside lower than a proportion level of being elected the first Black governor of Florida, losing by fewer than 34,000 votes to Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018. A jury used to be seated Monday to listen the case.

WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?

Gillum, 43, is accused of accepting about $57,000 in political contributions that have been secretly funneled via a co-defendant’s corporate to his non-public accounts. The co-defendant is Sharon Lettman-Hicks, an established political adviser to Gillum and previous govt with the People for the American Way Foundation, a revolutionary team. She ran unsuccessfully in 2022 for the state House.

Prosecutors additionally say Gillum lied about his interactions with undercover FBI brokers posing as builders who paid for a 2016 shuttle he and his brother took to New York, which integrated a price tag to the hit Broadway display “Hamilton.” Gillum is accused of falsely telling the FBI later that he by no means won anything else from those undercover “developers” and that his brother supplied the Broadway price tag.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks have pleaded now not accountable. Gillum mentioned after he used to be indicted that he had “a target on my back” since he used to be the state capital’s mayor, and predicted he’s going to be vindicated.

HAS GILLUM HAD OTHER TROUBLES?

In 2020, Gillum was found in a Miami Beach hotel room with a person who had it sounds as if overdosed on medicine. Police mentioned Gillum himself used to be too under the influence of alcohol to communicate about what took place.

No one used to be ever charged with any crime involving the incident, however Gillum withdrew from public existence for months later on whilst seeking treatment for alcohol abuse and depression. He instructed a tv interviewer some months later that he had to come to grips with what he had accomplished.

“So much of my recovery has been about trying to get over shame,” Gillum mentioned on the Tamron Hall communicate display in September 2020.

WHAT IS GILLUM’S POTENTIAL PRISON SENTENCE?

Each of the 17 counts of twine fraud and the twine fraud conspiracy depend in the Gillum indictment carries a most of two decades at the back of bars. The fee of mendacity to the FBI has a five-year most sentence.

Although that technically provides up to a imaginable jail time period of 365 years, if Gillum is convicted it is much more likely the a couple of sentences can be served at the same time as fairly than consecutively below federal sentencing tips.

And with out a prior convictions, usually the ones tips would like a extra minimum jail sentence for Gillum.

WHO IS THE JUDGE IN GILLUM’S TRIAL?

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor is presiding over the case in Tallahassee federal courtroom. He used to be appointed in 2018 by means of then-President Donald Trump.

Previously, Winsor used to be Florida’s solicitor normal, overseeing civil and felony appellate paintings for the state. His boss then used to be former Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Republican.

Gillum argued that the indictment used to be politically motivated, however Winsor refused last year to dismiss it, and dominated that Gillum and Lettman-Hicks had to be attempted in combination as a result of their movements are so carefully intertwined.