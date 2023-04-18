2023 NBA Mock Draft: Alabama’s Brandon Miller moves up to No. 3 behind Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson



Victor Wembanyama



C

1st PPG

21.4 RPG

9.9 BPG

3.1 3P%

30.4% LeBron James mentioned he’s “like an alien.” Stephen Curry thinks he’s “like a cheat code.” I believe he is the “clear No. 1 in this class and it is not close.” You can quote me on that one. The 7-foot-4 heart/ahead/guard/unicorn may well be the most efficient prospect basketball has ever observed.



Scoot Henderson



PG

G League Ignite • 6’2″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

2d POSITION RNK

1st PPG

16.5 RPG

5.3 APG

6.8 3P%

27.5% Brandon Miller’s upward push this season blended with Henderson’s stagnated construction as a shooter makes this a more difficult select than it will’ve appeared a couple of months in the past, however Henderson’s nonetheless of venture I’d take with pleasure. He’s a fiery, swaggy competitor who has elite handles, primary athletic pop and an artistic thoughts that completely suits the NBA level guard place.

Alabama • Fr • 6’9″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

San Antonio PROSPECT RNK

third POSITION RNK

1st PPG

18.8 RPG

8.2 APG

2.1 3P%

38.4% Off the courtroom, NBA groups are most probably to have questions on Miller after he used to be attached to, and at the scene of, a deadly capturing all through the season. On the courtroom, despite the fact that, 6-9 forwards who’ve the scoring and advent skill Miller has do not slip out of the highest 5.

Villanova • Fr • 6’7″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Charlotte PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2d PPG

12.5 RPG

5.3 APG

0.7 3P%

34.3% Villanova had its worst season by means of win share in additional than a decade in 2022-23, in large part preserving Whitmore’s big name energy hidden underneath the radar. I love him up to any of the non Wemby/Henderson avid gamers on this magnificence, despite the fact that, and the combo of his robust athleticism and shot-making on the wing place makes him very interesting.



Amen Thompson



SF

Overtime Elite • 6’6″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Portland PROSPECT RNK

fifth POSITION RNK

third PPG

16.4 RPG

5.9 APG

5.9 3P%

25% Both Thompson twins may well be top-10 selections on this magnificence however I somewhat desire Amen over his brother, Ausar, on account of his playmaking and talent to make complex reads. He’s an elite athlete who might be the initiator for an NBA offense, and avid gamers with that profile at 6-6 are very, very treasured.

Baylor • Fr • 6’4″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Orlando PROSPECT RNK

sixth POSITION RNK

1st PPG

15.3 RPG

4.2 APG

2.8 3P%

33.8% The potency with which George produced at Baylor as a freshman leaves somewhat to be desired however the 19-year-old combo guard has the shot-making to be one of the vital best possible natural scorers on this magnificence. Lots of promise right here along with his playmaking, too, and despite the fact that he used to be turnover-prone, there is room for him in time to develop into one of the vital best possible guards on this magnificence.

Kentucky • Fr • 6’4″ / 193 lbs Projected Team

Indiana PROSPECT RNK

seventh POSITION RNK

2d PPG

11.7 RPG

3.7 APG

4.3 3P%

34.6% Kentucky guards underwhelming in faculty and changing into stars within the NBA has been one thing of an ordinary prevalence, and Wallace profiles as any person who can stay that custom alive. He did not dominate as a freshman however he confirmed off a ton of versatility on offense whilst automatically making spotlight reel performs as a difference-maker at the defensive aspect of the ground.



Ausar Thompson



SF

Overtime Elite • 6’6″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

eighth POSITION RNK

4th PPG

16.3 RPG

7.1 APG

6.1 3P%

29.8% Thompson had a large season with OTE this previous 12 months and has the bodily gear and make-up that NBA groups so desperately crave on the wing spot. He’s a large athlete like his dual brother, Amen, and brings polish and pizazz to the location as any person with large upside.

(*3*) Houston • Fr • 6’8″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Utah PROSPECT RNK

eleventh POSITION RNK

1st PPG

11.2 RPG

6.8 APG

1.8 3P%

34.7% This seems like absolutely the flooring for Walker, one of the vital bodily in a position potentialities on this draft magnificence. He performs with relentless power on each ends and tasks cleanly as a do-it-all energy ahead who can stretch the ground.

Arkansas • Fr • 6’5″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

2d PPG

12.5 RPG

1.6 APG

1.7 3P%

33.8% A nagging knee damage price Smith Jr. actual publicity to exhibit himself on a large degree this season as he performed in lower than part of Arkansas’ video games, most effective to go back and battle down the stretch. But the No. 1 recruit from the 2022 magnificence, an immensely gifted scorer and slasher, remains to be any person I’d be giddy to gamble on on this vary.

Arkansas • Fr • 6’7″ / 198 lbs Projected Team

Orlando PROSPECT RNK

tenth POSITION RNK

third PPG

12.8 RPG

5.1 APG

3.9 3P%

30.1% If Black makes it to No. 11 on draft evening, then I believe you would have to take him right here irrespective of roster scenario. He’s a connector-type prospect with a large body who performs selflessly. Defends more than one positions, extraordinarily savvy, does somewhat of the whole lot that is affecting successful.

Kansas • Fr • 6’8″ / 205 lbs PPG

14.1 RPG

5.1 APG

1.7 3P%

40.3% Dick overlooked 14 of his 20 shot makes an attempt in his ultimate two video games vs. ranked combatants to finish the season, a gripe I pay attention continuously from KU fanatics. But within the NBA he’ll call for much less consideration and his ability set consequently must shine. If he is a 3rd or fourth possibility who’s requested most effective to play in transition and knock down 3-pointers I believe he will also be probably the greatest in that function on this magnificence.

Connecticut • Soph • 6’5″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Toronto PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

third PPG

16.2 RPG

3.8 APG

1.3 3P%

38.8% Hawkins shined for UConn in its run to the nationwide championship along with his stellar sharpshooting on complete show. He hit just about 40% from 3-point vary at the season and rated within the 97th percentile this season as a spot-up shooter, in accordance to Synergy knowledge. His off-ball motion and capturing skill in quite a lot of scenarios makes him a actually thrilling wing prospect.

Iowa • Jr • 6’8″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

fifteenth POSITION RNK

2d PPG

20.2 RPG

7.9 APG

2 3P%

33.5% The more youthful brother of 2022 lottery select Keegan Murray, Kris Murray had a breakout season for Iowa averaging north of 20 issues in line with sport whilst appearing off vary as a 3-point shooter. He’s a combo ahead who brings versatility, polish and measurement to a place that NBA groups prioritize versatility, polish and measurement.

Indiana • Fr • 6’6″ / 213 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

thirteenth POSITION RNK

4th PPG

13.5 RPG

4.1 APG

3.7 3P%

33.3% NBA groups are at all times at the hunt for combo guard/creators like Hood-Schifino, and he flashed sufficient on each ends at Indiana to push for a possible lottery spot on this 12 months’s draft. Great body, actually excellent defensively, and is aware of how to assault and make performs off the leap. His shot wishes to turn out to be extra developmentally constant however the gear listed below are simple.

UCF • Fr • 6’9″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Utah PROSPECT RNK

seventeenth POSITION RNK

third PPG

15.1 RPG

7 APG

1.4 3P%

39.4% Hendricks has been a meteoric riser this season launching from off the radar to within the combine as a possible top-10 select within the magnificence. He tasks as a stretch large who can excel because the roll guy and has very good capturing contact inside and outside.

Duke • Fr • 6’7″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK

sixteenth POSITION RNK

sixth PPG

8.3 RPG

2.4 APG

1 3P%

42.4% Whitehead had a topsy-turvy season at Duke and did not fairly are living up to expectancies as a five-star, consensus top-five recruit, partly on account of accidents and partly on account of inconsistencies. But there is sufficient pedigree and manufacturing right here to like on this vary given how smartly he shot the ball, and there must be hope that his pre-injury burst returns as he will get additional got rid of from them.

Duke • Fr • 7’1″ / 230 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

twenty fourth POSITION RNK

2d PPG

5.2 RPG

5.4 APG

1.1 BPG

2.4 The stats above do not do justice to how impactful Lively used to be on the finish of the season for Duke and the way impactful he will also be as an NBA participant. He’s an above-the-rim danger on each ends of the ground who could be a game-changer defensively protective the basket.

South Carolina • Fr • 6’9″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Golden St. PROSPECT RNK

thirty second POSITION RNK

fifth PPG

15.4 RPG

5.9 APG

0.8 3P%

32.4% I’m no longer rating Jackson this prime at the Big Board however I may not be stunned if he is going upper than anticipated and jumps into this vary. The former No. 1 total recruit in his magnificence reclassified and is likely one of the youngest avid gamers within the magnificence. NBA groups love early life with room to develop, and Jackson items an intriguing developmental case.

Indiana • Jr • 6’9″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

thirty first POSITION RNK

4th Big males who do not shoot 3-pointers do not pop off the web page as particular first-rounders, and but Jackson-Davis by means of maximum measures seems to be an anomaly. He’s a dominant inner scorer and rebounder who presentations nice contact and makes nice performs as a passer. You can funnel a few of your offense via him. A pleasant guess on any person who is not Domantas Sabonis however has loads of Domantas Sabonis-like characteristics.

Ohio State • Fr • 6’6″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

seventh PPG

16.3 RPG

5.4 APG

1.2 3P%

40.5% As a four-star prospect ranked eighty fifth in his magnificence, Sensabaugh wasn’t even at the one-and-done radar coming into the season. But his manufacturing with Ohio State is hard to forget about. Uses his large body smartly and smashed in his function as a rotation piece hitting 40.5% of his 3-pointers at the 12 months.



Leonard Miller



SF

G League Ignite • 6’9″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK

twentieth POSITION RNK

ninth PPG

16.9 RPG

10.1 APG

1.7 Miller examined the NBA Draft waters and had some first-round buzz prior to in the end taking flight and committing to the G League Ignite. Now he is constructed upon that momentum as a scorer and rebounder who, whilst nonetheless a tad uncooked, has the bodily gear and measurement to warrant mid-to-late lottery attention.

Michigan • Fr • 6’8″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Portland PROSPECT RNK

twenty third POSITION RNK

fifth PPG

14.2 RPG

2.8 APG

2 3P%

36.8% This is a little of a plunge from the place I remaining had Howard — which used to be past due lottery — however I’m nonetheless very a lot in on him as a top-30 participant on this magnificence. Really excellent shooter with a very good body who has contact on floaters, within the mid-range and from past the 3-point line.



Rayan Rupert



PG

France • 6’6″ / 192 lbs Projected Team

Sacramento PROSPECT RNK

twenty second POSITION RNK

fifth PPG

6.6 RPG

2.5 APG

1.0 3P%

25% Rupert is a toolsy prospect with an ideal body and a defensive baseline that items promise, however he stays very uncooked in relation to what he can carry to the desk at the offensive finish. If his shot comes round there is a lot to like, however there is no longer a lot at the moment that implies he will also be an NBA participant anytime quickly. Definitely a developmental prospect.

Michigan • Soph • 6’4″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Memphis PROSPECT RNK

twenty seventh POSITION RNK

eighth PPG

14 RPG

4.5 APG

2.9 3P%

35.5% A second-year participant for Michigan, Bufkin blossomed right into a bona fide first-round skill this previous season. He has a pleasant aggregate of scoring and advent that may make him an interesting two-way guard within the league.

Xavier • Jr • 6’6″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Indiana PROSPECT RNK

twenty ninth POSITION RNK

ninth PPG

15 RPG

5.7 APG

4.4 3P%

37.8% One of my favourite potentialities on this magnificence. Jones is a kind of avid gamers who can fade out and in of video games, then you definately glance up and he has 10 issues, seven assists and 8 rebounds. Impacts successful in numerous tactics.

Kansas • Jr • 6’8″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Charlotte PROSPECT RNK

twenty eighth POSITION RNK

tenth PPG

20.1 RPG

8.3 APG

2.2 3P%

33.7% Wilson used to be the most efficient participant in the most efficient league remaining season, creating a bounce to stardom at Kansas. He’s made stable enhancements as a shooter through the years and has at all times been a very good rebounder at his measurement and place. Teams is also scared off by means of his age — he is a four-year participant — however the developmental trajectory he is on has me purchasing his NBA inventory.

UCLA • Sr • 6’7″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Utah PROSPECT RNK

thirty seventh POSITION RNK

thirteenth PPG

17.8 RPG

8.2 APG

2.4 3P%

31.7% Another four-year participant who is also overpassed by means of groups searching for early life. Jaquez does not wow with athleticism, however he is a easy operator who has the smarts and talent to stick as a job participant.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 165 lbs Projected Team

Indiana PROSPECT RNK

thirty eighth POSITION RNK

14th PPG

17.9 RPG

3.6 APG

4.1 3P%

33.6% Smith is a twitchy athlete who I assumed used to be a first-round skill a 12 months in the past prior to taking flight and returning to NC State. He principally held stable production-wise however his development as a passer and decision-maker has unlocked much more upside for him.