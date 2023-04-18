FBI, sheriff’s offices in central Florida team up to help prevent elder fraud

Federal information display Florida’s older inhabitants is vulnerable to web scams. In 2021, the state ranked 2nd in the country with 9,645 sufferers of elder fraud. Combined, the ones people misplaced $224,205,716.

The FBI, along side state and native legislation enforcement companies in Central Florida, are becoming a member of forces to teach native seniors and their caregivers on the newest scams and era cyber criminals use. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), 92,371 Americans over the age of 60 reported shedding $1.7 billion general to monetary scams in 2021, which used to be just about 75% greater than in 2020. FBI Jacksonville public information officer Amanda Videll says the purpose is to stay seniors secure and shine a mild on scammers.

Who’s Targeting You? The newest methods fraudsters are the use of to get your hard earned cash!