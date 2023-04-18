Home fashion company announces Liberty County distribution facility | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A design space focused on house fashion plans to open a brand new Liberty County distribution and light-weight production facility.

New Jersey-based Creative Home Ideas, a YMF company, plans to spend greater than $15 million at the facility, which state officers mentioned will create 70 jobs. Operations on the new facility at 1962 Sunbury Road in Midway will have to get started in 2024.

In a press release, Yaron Shemesh, CEO of YMF Carpets, mentioned the facility “will include light manufacturing which will allow us to grow our business and reach company goals while taking advantage of the proximity to the port of Savannah.”

While state building officers have been fast to trumpet the announcement, they have been tight-lipped on what the news may value Georgia taxpayers.

In an e-mail to The Center Square, a Georgia Department of Economic Development rep mentioned, “the project is still active.” The designation lets in state officers to say no to unencumber information about tax incentives the state presented to trap a company to find in Georgia.

The family-owned Creative Home Ideas began in 1981, and its collections come with bedding, window therapies and rugs.

“By working with Georgia Ports Authority, Liberty County has created a successful environment for companies to grow by connecting them to domestic and international markets,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson mentioned in a commentary. “Port activity supports one in nine jobs across the state, and that impact continues to grow as Georgia solidifies its position as a global business and logistics hub.”