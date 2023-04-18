Purse Building sale: FBI-commandeered building in JFK killing

It were vacant for thirty years earlier than its contemporary transformation and is indexed at the National Register of Historic Places.

DALLAS — There is a novel alternative to possess a integral piece of Dallas historical past: The Purse Building in downtown Dallas is up on the market.

- Advertisement - The six-floor Chicago Italianate-style building, which used to be constructed in 1905, has underwent renovation in 2020 by means of Wildcat Management and is in the marketplace for any person taking a look to possess a work of Dallas historical past.

The Purse Building, situated at 601 Elm Street in the Historic Dallas West End, used to be as soon as commandeered by means of the FBI and served as headquarters whilst they have been investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. WFAA used to be one of the vital first media retailers in the arena to file at the tragedy that may eternally alternate the process our country’s historical past.

Watch WFAA’s breaking protection of the JFK assassination:

The Purse Building were vacant for 30 years earlier than its transformation and is indexed at the National Register of Historic Places. It options 65,000 sq. toes of administrative center or multifamily area, accompanied by means of a flooring surface retail or eating place area highlighted by means of a floor-to-ceiling portrait of Jane Jacobs, urbanist and activist whose writings championed a recent, community-based way to town building.

“The Purse Building has been my pride project,” stated Tanya Ragan, the structures present proprietor with Wildcat Management. “What a ravishing feeling that the legacy of Wildcat’s position in this atypical landmark will proceed on as a colourful a part of town I really like.”