Ex-Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez opts out of Giants’ minor-league deal, becomes free agent

Former All-Star and Silver Slugger catcher, Gary Sánchez signed a minor-league care for the Giants, giving him the fitting to opt-out if he wasn’t added to their 40-man roster by way of May 1. The time limit handed and because then, he has elected free company as according to The Athletic and will now signal with any crew.

Despite a hard 2020 season the place he was once traded by way of the Yankees to the Twins and struggled for them, Sánchez, who’s most effective 30 years outdated, nonetheless has the prospective to be a productive MLB participant. He had in the past hit 20 house runs in simply 53 video games in 2016 after which hit 33 house runs and 90 RBI in 2017 all through his first complete season. Additionally, he has been a two-time All-Star up to now.

Although he has struggled in Triple-A Sacramento this season, with out hitting a house run and placing out 19 occasions in 55 at-bats over 16 video games, he’s nonetheless a free agent and to be had for any crew to signal.

The Angels generally is a conceivable vacation spot for him, as they recently have their first two catchers at the injured checklist and Sánchez has in the past been identified to a few of the Angel’s coaches all through his Yankees days.